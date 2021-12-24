Kuaishou International Launches #EndOfYear Campaign Encouraging Users to Share Personalized Video Review of 2021 and Greet 2022

To celebrate the beginning of 2022, Kwai has planned a big party to ring in the new year and both in-app users and those from Meta can join this campaign. The event will last 22 days from December 22 to January 4, providing chances for users to review 2021 and look ahead to the coming new year. Users will also be welcomed to add #Hi2022 and use creative special effects to greet 2022, and top viewed creators will win the title of 'trending star' with prizes.

Kwai has prepared different ways for users to participate in the EOY party! To help users create their personalized reviews, Kwai can automatically create a video drawn from the videos they posted during the last year. Kwai also provides users with a video template that enables users to upload videos from their local album to design their "Annual Highlight Memories" according to their own preferences. Moreover, the EOY videos will be posted on Kwai and shared with Meta simultaneously.

The campaign is available in multiple languages including English, Turkish, Arabic, Bahasa, Pakistani, Spanish and Portuguese, for users to participate in creating and sharing content in the language they are familiar with.

