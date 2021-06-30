KT Tape Signs #1 Ranked Canadian Women's Beach Volleyball Team

"We are ecstatic to now count Pavan and Humana-Paredes among our ranks of professional athletes," said Greg Venner, CEO of KT Tape. "The synergy between these two athletes is undeniable. As we continue to support our brand's growth in Canada, we're proud to support Melissa and Sarah in their goal to bring home gold this season."

Since teaming up in the spring of 2017, Humana-Paredes and Pavan have consistently performed as one of the world's top women's beach volleyball teams. In their first season together, they recorded four podium finishes on the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour, highlighted by a victory at the 5-star event in Porec. They finished both the 2017 and 2019 FIVB season as #1 in the world in addition to becoming the first-ever Commonwealth Games champions in beach volleyball. In 2019, the pair won Canada's first-ever medal at the World Championships–the women's gold medal at the 2019 Beach Volleyball World Championships, which qualified them for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

"When we're on the court, we have to focus on our side," said Pavan. "Aligning with KT Tape allows us to perform at our best and ensures we have the support needed on the world stage."

"Knowing we'll have support and pain relief from KT Tape as we compete around the world, which is formulated to withstand humidity and heat, is definitely a relief in any pressure-filled situation," added Humana-Paredes.

KT Tape currently sponsors Team USA beach volleyball athletes Taylor Crabb, Alix Klineman and April Ross. The addition of Canadian players Humana-Paredes and Pavan further expands the company's support of world-class athletes competing internationally this summer.

KT Tape provides a wide variety of drug-free products for elite athletes, fitness enthusiasts and those in need of everyday pain relief to use in all aspects of their routines. From the brand's signature KT Tape Pro™, to its full line of performance and recovery products, athletes and consumers everywhere can count on KT Tape to feel their best and continue to perform at their highest level.

Fans can support their own muscle recovery by purchasing KT Tape's signature product, KT Tape Pro , available in a variety of colors available at international retailers as well as www.kttape.com .

About KT Tape®:

Based in American Fork, Utah and founded in 2008, KT Tape® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the introduction of the most advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape is recognized as a leader in sports related pain and injury treatment. The mission of the company is to develop breakthrough solutions to help enable athletes to compete at their best.

For more information, visit www.kttape.com .

Media Contact:

Andrea Lynn, TBC

[email protected]

443.995.3989

SOURCE KT Tape

Related Links

https://www.kttape.com

