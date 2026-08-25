KSAT Delivers Integrated Mission Services for Kongsberg's N3X Satellite Constellation for Norway's Maritime Domain Awareness

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Following KONGSBERG's announcement of an expansion of its N3X maritime surveillance constellation, Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) highlighted its role as the operational backbone of the program, delivering Integrated Mission Services (IMS) for one of Norway's most strategically important space capabilities.

Kongsberg Satellite Services

The N3X satellites, developed and deployed by KONGSBERG, already provide maritime surveillance data to Norwegian authorities. KSAT is responsible for satellite operations, mission planning, global ground station access, data processing, and data delivery.

As KONGSBERG expands the constellation to meet increasing operational requirements, KSAT's IMS provides the scalable operational infrastructure needed to support continued growth, high availability, low latency, and secure delivery of mission data.

"The N3X satellite constellation demonstrates the strength of KSAT's Integrated Mission Services, enabling satellite owners to scale efficiently, reduce operational overhead, and ensure robust, secure and resilient performance across expanding fleets," said Eivind Kristoffersen de Badts, vice president of satellite operations at KSAT.

KSAT's Integrated Mission Services: The Core of N3X Operations

The N3X constellation relies on KSAT's operational infrastructure, including:

KSAT's world-leading global ground station network: Provides high-rate downlink, reliable command uplinks and low-latency tasking through one of the world's most extensive polar and mid-latitude station networks.

Satellite operations and monitoring: KSAT's satellite operations team controls the full N3X fleet, ensuring safe operations, anomaly resolution, routine monitoring and optimized constellation performance.

Mission planning: KSAT conducts mission planning and scheduling, coordinating passes, contact windows and tasking to meet operational requirements from data users.

Data processing and delivery: Mission data, including AIS and radar-based maritime detection data, is processed and delivered through KSAT's operational data pipelines for immediate use by customers.

End-to-End Capability Through the KONGSBERG Partnership

The N3X program is delivered through KONGSBERG's end-to-end space capabilities, including advanced payloads, satellite platforms from Kongsberg NanoAvionics, integrated mission services from KSAT, overall system integration and secure data delivery.

The coordinated KONGSBERG ecosystem enables high-performance, secure and resilient mission delivery, from hardware and launch through operations and data delivery.

"N3X is a prime example of what Norway can achieve when its space industry works as one," de Badts said. "KONGSBERG's capabilities in mission development, payloads and system integration, including NanoAvionics' satellite platforms, combined with KSAT's operational backbone, create a unified end-to-end service."

Through this integrated capability, the N3X constellation delivers persistent maritime surveillance, supporting a range of users, including the Norwegian Coastal Administration, the Directorate of Fisheries and Norwegian Customs.

KSAT's IMS helps ensure the constellation meets operational availability requirements, minimizes latency, and provides operational continuity for years to come.

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SOURCE Kongsberg Satellite Services