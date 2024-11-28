KryptoGO Leads the Way with Top-Tier Wallet Security Standards

TAIPEI, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- KryptoGO, a leader in Web3 financial infrastructure, has taken another groundbreaking step to ensure unparalleled user and enterprise safety by completing a rigorous security audit aligned with industry-leading methodologies. This milestone solidifies KryptoGO's position alongside globally trusted platforms like 1Password, Metamask, and Trust Wallet, known for their exceptional security standards.

The audit, conducted with methodologies comparable to those used for 1Password—a benchmark in secure password management—focused on ensuring KryptoGO's mobile applications, backend systems, and API endpoints meet the highest security standards. 1Password's robust security features, such as end-to-end encryption, zero-knowledge architecture, and constant vulnerability testing, serve as the foundation for KryptoGO's enhanced protection framework.

Demonstrating Excellence in Cybersecurity

KryptoGO has consistently showcased its expertise in security through achievements in prominent cybersecurity competitions and hackathons. Recognized for exceptional performance in events like 2024 BlazCTF, ETH Tokyo Hackathon, and ETH Taipei Hackathon, KryptoGO has solidified its reputation as a trusted innovator.

This audit marks another significant step forward, addressing potential vulnerabilities and reaffirming KryptoGO's ability to safeguard user assets in an increasingly complex Web3 landscape. Notably, the findings resulted in a 50% reduction in vulnerabilities compared to prior assessments, demonstrating tangible progress in security hardening.

Why Security in Web3 Wallets Matters

In the Web3 ecosystem, wallets act as critical gateways, holding sensitive keys that grant users exclusive control over their digital assets. A single security lapse can lead to catastrophic consequences, including the loss of assets and the erosion of user trust.

Recognizing this, KryptoGO employs a multi-layered approach to private key management, ensuring the highest levels of security and reliability for its users:

Device-Level Encryption : Private keys are encrypted with a Device Encryption Key and securely stored in the device's protected environment (Keychain for iOS and Keystore for Android). Access to these keys is tightly controlled through biometric authentication , preventing unauthorized access.

: Private keys are encrypted with a and securely stored in the device's protected environment (Keychain for iOS and Keystore for Android). Access to these keys is tightly controlled through , preventing unauthorized access. Password Protection with Argon2 : For users who opt for password backups, KryptoGO utilizes Argon2-HMAC-SHA256 with 310,000 iterations to derive an Account Unlock Key (AUK) . This industry-standard process, aligned with NIST guidelines , offers robust resistance to brute-force attacks while ensuring compatibility across a broad range of devices.

: For users who opt for password backups, KryptoGO utilizes with 310,000 iterations to derive an . This industry-standard process, aligned with , offers robust resistance to brute-force attacks while ensuring compatibility across a broad range of devices. Cloud Backup with Shamir's Secret Sharing: To enhance convenience and accessibility, KryptoGO employs Shamir's Secret Sharing Scheme (SSS) for password-free cloud backups. This approach splits private keys into multiple fragments (Key Shares) stored across diverse platforms like iCloud and Google Drive. Restoration is possible with any two fragments, ensuring data availability without compromising security.

These measures collectively address the most critical challenges in wallet security:

Token Integrity : Robust lifecycle management prevents impersonation or unauthorized access.

: Robust lifecycle management prevents impersonation or unauthorized access. Advanced Encryption Standards : Sensitive wallet data and transactions are safeguarded by cutting-edge cryptographic techniques.

: Sensitive wallet data and transactions are safeguarded by cutting-edge cryptographic techniques. Resilience Against Data Loss : Diverse and secure backup options ensure users can recover their wallets without fear of permanent loss.

: Diverse and secure backup options ensure users can recover their wallets without fear of permanent loss. Access Control Enhancements : Multi-layered authentication mechanisms safeguard accounts.

: Multi-layered authentication mechanisms safeguard accounts. Secure APIs: Backdoor vulnerabilities and information leaks are actively prevented.

Results That Build Trust

The rigorous Cure53 audit, leveraging white-box and gray-box penetration testing, verified KryptoGO's resilience against security threats. Cure53's global reputation for securing critical systems further amplifies the credibility of KryptoGO's security achievements. The resolution of key vulnerabilities identified during the audit, including token mismanagement and API access concerns, reflects KryptoGO's dedication to continuous improvement and operational excellence.

Raising the Bar for Web3 Security

By achieving security certifications on par with 1Password and other leading platforms, KryptoGO has set a new benchmark for wallet safety in the Web3 era. These advancements empower users to confidently manage their digital assets while positioning KryptoGO as the trusted partner for enterprises seeking high standard and scalable blockchain solutions.

About KryptoGO

KryptoGO is a pioneer in Web3 solutions, providing secure, compliant, and user-friendly wallet services. Focused on stablecoin payment infrastructure and asset management, KryptoGO empowers businesses to seamlessly transition into the decentralized economy, backed by cutting-edge technology and industry best practices.

For more information on how KryptoGO can support your Web3 business needs, please visit www.kryptogo.com or contact us directly.

