Krisp AI Note Taker Raises the Bar for Meetings by Expanding Its AI Meeting Suite With Accent Conversion

Krisp raises the bar in the AI note-taking market by going beyond transcription and summaries. While most tools document meetings after they happen, Krisp improves how conversations sound in real time through noise cancellation and accent conversion, helping businesses get far more value than a traditional note taker can provide.

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Krisp is a voice AI company known for pioneering Voice AI solutions, and Krisp AI Note Taker extends a voice-first approach into meeting documentation.

Krisp has been recognized by TIME magazine as one of the Best Inventions of 2020 , included in the Forbes AI 50 and Forbes Cloud 100 Rising Stars , and won Webby Awards for its innovative use of AI in audio technology.

Instead of treating audio as a fixed input, Krisp focuses on making speech clearer and easier to understand in real time through Noise Cancellation and Accent Conversion. This matters because meeting notes are only as dependable as what the AI can hear and comprehend.

By reducing background noise and normalizing accents for better clarity, Krisp helps ensure that spoken ideas are captured as intended.

Teams spend less time rewatching recordings, correcting misunderstandings, or repeating decisions, and more time acting on what was agreed. To date, Krisp AI Note Taker has transcribed more than 130 million calls, reflecting the scale at which these conversations are captured and understood.

Krisp AI Note Taker Key Features

AI-generated notes with accurate and real-time transcripts, summaries, and action items that teams can trust and act on

with meetings captured without bots or disruption Seamless workflow integration with conferencing apps, CRMs, and project management tools for easy adoption

with conferencing apps, CRMs, and project management tools for easy adoption Enterprise-grade security and compliance supporting established standards to keep data protected

and compliance supporting established standards to keep data protected Background noise removal powered by award-winning noise cancellation for clearer speech and more reliable meeting outputs

powered by award-winning noise cancellation for clearer speech and more reliable meeting outputs Accent conversion that clarifies diverse accents in real time, helping teams understand each other and produce more accurate meeting notes

"Building voice AI at Krisp has shown us how closely the quality of meeting notes is tied to the quality of what is heard in the moment. When conversations are affected by noise or unclear audio, teams lose time revisiting recordings, correcting notes, or re-aligning on decisions. This is not a problem that starts after the meeting. It starts during the meeting. By improving how conversations sound in real time, Krisp enables more accurate transcripts, summaries, and action items, so teams can trust their notes and focus on execution instead of reconstruction", said Arto Minasyan, Co-founder and President of Krisp.

About Krisp

Krisp is an AI note taker designed to produce more accurate meeting notes by improving speech clarity in real time. Using voice AI to reduce noise and normalize accents, Krisp delivers more reliable transcripts, summaries, and action items than traditional note-taking tools.

Krisp AI Note Taker is already offering its top-notch Voice AI product to companies such as Discord, Sony, GitHub, VMware etc.

