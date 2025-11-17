Krinwave Expands Boundaries of Medical Imaging Using NVIDIA Jetson Thor

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Krinwave Technology, an innovator in medical imaging, announced plans to release one of the first ultrasound device powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor . The device fully leverages Jetson Thor's powerful computing performance to support the high-performance requirements of Krinwave's proprietary kOS ultrasound system. This demonstrates an early application of Jetson Thor in ultrasound imaging, further extending its presence in medical imaging and unlocking the potential of advanced computing in diagnostic innovation.

Krinwave to Launch One of the First Ultrasound Device Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Thor

Krinwave's proprietary kOS system, built on its original super resolution beamforming algorithm and advanced low-frequency phased-array transducer technology, achieves a major breakthrough in overcoming the traditional trade-offs among spatial resolution, penetration, and temporal resolution in ultrasound imaging. Ultrasound devices powered by kOS deliver significant performance enhancements and lead the industry with HUS (High Penetration Probe, Ultrafast Plane Wave, and Super Resolution Beamforming) technology. Krinwave's high-penetration probes reach imaging depths of up to 40 cm, and the ultra-fast plane wave imaging achieves a frame rate of up to 5,000 frames per second --50 times faster than traditional methods.

The system also breaks the diffraction limit to achieve super-resolution imaging, enabling high-definition visualization of adult cranial structures and propelling ultrasound imaging into a new era of super-resolution, precision, and intelligent diagnostics This leap in performance is enabled by NVIDIA's full-stack edge computing platform, including Jetson Thor. Kirinwave developers leveraged NVIDIA acceleration tools such as Nsight Profiler, NVIDIA CUDA, NVIDIA TensorRT, and NVIDIA JetPack to improve performance and get to market fast.

The kOS system has already been integrated with NVIDIA Holoscan platform, enabling intelligent-assisted diagnosis in scenarios such as transcranial ultrasound screening for Parkinson's syndromes and cerebrovascular assessment, significantly improving diagnostic efficiency and accuracy. With the addition of the Jetson Thor processor, Krinwave's next-generation system is capable of up to 2 petaFLOPS of AI performance, dramatically enhancing its ability to process and analyze large-scale ultrasound data in real time. This provides strong technical support for more complex clinical applications, including the assessment of neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and depression. Beyond bedside stroke screening and diagnosis, the system also supports intraoperative guidance, neurocritical monitoring, cerebrovascular assessment, pediatric neuroimaging, and neurorehabilitation monitoring--further expanding the frontiers of ultrasound imaging.

"As NVIDIA continues to deliver ever more powerful full-stack computing platforms, Krinwave's ultrasound systems will be able to run larger AI models, enabling smarter, more accurate, and more adaptive diagnostic capabilities," said Jiajia Liu, CEO of Krinwave Technology. "Looking ahead, our kOS System will further integrate with NVIDIA Isaac, an openrobotics development platform to build autonomous and intelligent ultrasound systems capable of robotic scanning, real-time image optimization, and AI-assisted diagnosis. Future clinical applications--including low-intensity focused ultrasound (LIFU) for neuromodulation and ultrasound-based brain–computer interfaces--will also benefit from the combined power of NVIDIA AI infrastructure and Krinwave's AI-driven innovation."

