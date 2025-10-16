Kreativespace CEO Announces the Launch of their Android and iOS App for the users

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Kreativespace, an AI-powered writing tools suite platform, has announced the launch of its much-awaited Android and iOS app for the users. The app has an all-in-one AI-powered tools suite for seamless writing designed for students, educators, professionals, and creators. It focuses on creating authentic, fast and accurate content by using the combination of eight essential tools, including a grammar checker, paraphraser, citation generator, translator, AI detector, and AI humanizer. It is an easy-to-use app with no data tracking, no ads and just secured, focused writing.

The Creators of Kreativespace

With the launch of its Android and iOS app, Kreativespace is confident to create a significant impact in the domain of AI writing. While announcing the launch of the app, Mr. Vinet Kakadea, founder of Kreativespace, spoke about the key features of the app and how this app will simplify the writing task for the users. He said, "Our app is developed understanding the nuances and struggles of learners and thus it makes writing seamless and barrier-free. Our app is certified by DPIIT (October 2023) and part of the NVIDIA Inception program (June 2024). Our company follows strict GDPR compliance and ensures data privacy and provides full control to the user."

"After the launch of the Android and iOS app, our next release is AI Tutor, which is an advanced interactive learning assistant developed to make learning more efficient, faster and easier for the users. It can convert any document or link into different learning formats that will help to understand complex topics easily. Some of its key features are real-time chat, flashcards, summary and mindmap."

He further emphasised on the contribution of AI writing in the field of education and said, "Our app will help students, teachers and professionals by assisting through grammar checks, creating sentence structure and enhanced vocabulary. Learners will get access to different styles of writing, real-time feedback and suggestions and, thus, it will make the whole writing process engaging and creative. Our AI writing tools App is not just to create content; it rather focuses on inducing critical thinking and creativity in the learners."

About Kreativespace

Kreativespace, an AI powered writing tools suite, was founded by Vinet Kakadea, an alumnus of Marymount University and New York University. The idea was born from his personal struggle as a student juggling with multiple writing and learning platforms. He realised that alternating between different learning management systems and AI writing tools was an exhausting task for learners. He wanted to create one space that would offer complete writing solutions for everyone without any limits or hidden costs.

