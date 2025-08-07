Kraken Robotics Inc. Announces Filing of Base Shelf Prospectus

/Not for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States/

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Kraken Robotics Inc. ("Kraken" or the "Company") (TSXV: PNG) announces today that it has filed a short form base shelf prospectus (the "Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, relying on the well-known seasoned issuer exemption, to maintain financial flexibility.

The Prospectus is valid for a 25-month period during which time Kraken may, from time to time, issue common shares, warrants, units, debt securities, subscription receipts or any combination thereof (collectively, the "Securities"). The specific terms of any Securities will be described in one or more shelf prospectus supplements which will be filed at the time of the offering of such Securities. There is no certainty any Securities will be offered or sold under the Prospectus within the 25-month effective period.

The Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus may be obtained, without charge, by contacting the Company at 189 Glencoe Drive, Mount Pearl, NL, A1N 4P6, or by email at [email protected] by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable.

ABOUT KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V:PNG) is a marine technology company providing complex subsea sensors, batteries, and robotic systems. Our high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans - safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken Robotics is headquartered in Canada and has offices in North and South America and Europe. Kraken is ranked as a Top 100 marine technology company by Marine Technology Reporter.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the anticipated offering of Securities under the Prospectus and the filing of any prospectus supplements.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will complete issuances of Securities during the effective period of the Prospectus. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, visit www.krakenrobotics.com or contact: Joe MacKay, Chief Financial Officer, (416) 303-0605, [email protected]; Greg Reid, President & CEO, (416) 818-9822, [email protected]; Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations, (647) 955-1274, [email protected]