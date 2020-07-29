Kraft Disrupts Spread Category with Launch of New Kraft Hazelnut Spread

"Kraft Peanut Butter has been in Canadian homes for over 60 years, helping families stick together through meals and snacking occasions," says Daniel Gotlib, Associate Director, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. "We're excited to expand into the broader nut-based spread category with Kraft Hazelnut Spread. Kraft and our iconic Bears are synonymous with peanuts, but through our research, consumers have told us that the brand can naturally expand into other alternative nut butters. We are excited to bring to the category a unique spread with no palm oil and that is low in saturated fat."

Kraft is encouraging Canadians to test its hazelnut spread against their current favourite and let them know what they think using #KraftHazelnutChallenge.

Kraft Hazelnut Spread is for chocolatey-hazelnut lovers and contains no peanut butter. This perfectly delicious spread is available nationwide in all major grocery stores.

Up for the challenge? Dig in and share your taste test videos tagging @kraftpeanutbutter_ca and #KraftHazelnutChallenge on Instagram or @KraftPB and #KraftHazelnutChallenge on Twitter.

