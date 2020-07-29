Kraft Disrupts Spread Category with Launch of New Kraft Hazelnut Spread
Jul 29, 2020, 07:05 ET
Kraft is encouraging consumers to take the #KraftHazelnutChallenge and try its new No Palm oil, Low in Saturated Fat hazelnut spread against others
TORONTO, July 29, 2020 /CNW/ - Kraft Peanut Butter announces the launch of its new Kraft Hazelnut Spread - a delicious, rich and chocolatey spread that is made with no palm oil and is low in saturated fat. Made with real roasted hazelnuts and cocoa, Kraft Hazelnut Spread offers a little chocolatey hazelnut experience the entire family can enjoy over breakfast or at snacking occasions.
Kraft Hazelnut Spread is the next big contender in the category and is here to revolutionize Canadians' hazelnut spread game. Hailing from the makers of beloved Canadian brand, Kraft Peanut Butter, this rich and silky spread is one that is sure to make Canadians go hazelnuts. That's why Kraft is calling on Canadians to take the #KraftHazelnutChallenge and put this new spread to the test. Simply dig into a jar and test this new hazelnut spread against others.
"Kraft Peanut Butter has been in Canadian homes for over 60 years, helping families stick together through meals and snacking occasions," says Daniel Gotlib, Associate Director, Brand Building & Innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada. "We're excited to expand into the broader nut-based spread category with Kraft Hazelnut Spread. Kraft and our iconic Bears are synonymous with peanuts, but through our research, consumers have told us that the brand can naturally expand into other alternative nut butters. We are excited to bring to the category a unique spread with no palm oil and that is low in saturated fat."
Kraft is encouraging Canadians to test its hazelnut spread against their current favourite and let them know what they think using #KraftHazelnutChallenge.
Kraft Hazelnut Spread is for chocolatey-hazelnut lovers and contains no peanut butter. This perfectly delicious spread is available nationwide in all major grocery stores.
Up for the challenge? Dig in and share your taste test videos tagging @kraftpeanutbutter_ca and #KraftHazelnutChallenge on Instagram or @KraftPB and #KraftHazelnutChallenge on Twitter.
ABOUT KRAFT HEINZ CANADA
Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Kraft Heinz Canada provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. Kraft Heinz Canada products are found in more than 97 per cent of Canadian households. The Company's iconic brands include Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renées Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid, Maxwell House and Nabob. Kraft Heinz Canada is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, please visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.
