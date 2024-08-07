KPMG firms Elevate Their Relationship Capital with Introhive

FREDERICTON, NB, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- Introhive, the leading Relationship Intelligence Platform, has been selected by KPMG firms to help transform and enhance the company's front office and enable client-facing professionals to become the most trusted provider supporting the c-suite agenda.

In collaboration with Introhive and Salesforce, KPMG firms have accelerated their digital-first strategy to drive revenue growth in a changing marketplace where client demands are shifting. With a focus on increasing cross-functional data visibility across teams, KPMG firms are laying the foundation for more meaningful prospect and client interactions, enhanced collaboration and cross-selling, and a better client experience for external clients and internal practitioners.

KPMG firms are investing heavily in their clients by focusing on new capabilities to adapt to the changing market and retain a competitive advantage. Technology advancements made to KPMG firms' front office leverage Introhive's data-driven client insights to gain a deeper understanding of their organizational relationship capital and maximize the value of those relationships, fostering exceptional client experiences and helping to increase sales. By taking a united approach to digital transformation, KPMG firms are poised to accelerate both retention and revenue growth.

Introhive's AI-powered platform automates data analysis and uses relationship intelligence to help KPMG firms win more engagements and improve productivity. The platform also provides a birds-eye view of KPMG firms' relationships to provide KPMG professionals with the necessary information to assist KPMG firms in their business development efforts.

"Our journey with KPMG goes back several years, beginning with a concept for streamlined data quality management which is now becoming a reality. We are thrilled that we can support KPMG firms as they continue to grow and modernize how they use technology in a world where AI and Machine Intelligence are becoming more prevalent." – Mike Waugh, Vice President of Product, Introhive.

For more than a decade, Introhive has revolutionized how organizations identify valuable relationships by providing executive, business development, and marketing teams with a firm-wide view of active client relationships. This ultimately helps unlock the full potential of their collective network and maximize profitability. For more information, visit www.introhive.com .

About Introhive

Introhive is the leading Relationship Intelligence Platform that empowers professional services firms with trusted data, relationship insights, and actionable intelligence. Our solution enables businesses to identify selling opportunities, win new clients, and grow existing accounts. Trusted by the top firms worldwide, Introhive supports over 250,000 users in 90+ countries. With offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, we're committed to helping businesses optimize their revenue opportunities. Learn more at www.introhive.com .

About KPMG

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited ("KPMG International") operate and provide professional services. "KPMG" is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively.

KPMG firms operate in 143 countries and territories with more than 273,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.

KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients. For more detail about our structure, please visit kpmg.com/governance.

