Kovol has become the new player of the 140W GaN Charger Market

Its bolstered power output takes charging to new levels. Having a 140W charging output in your arsenal means you can fully charge a 16" laptop to 100% in just 70 mins (MagSafe cable needed, not included). This much power also means this Kovol charger is well-suited to high-demand devices, such as gaming laptops. Besides, the Kovol 140W USB-C Power Adapter can top up your laptop and a phone together at high speed via a max 120W USB-C port and 18W USB-A port, no more low-battery worry for your hungry devices, while the other chargers in the market cannot quick charge two device at the same time. Additionally, this GaN III & SiC-based 2-port charger is 5% smaller than the original one-port 140W USB-C charger, which features only one port. GaN III technology provides higher efficiency and charging current while maintaining a low surface temperature. Plus, Kovol's exclusive Q-Pulse technology provides surge protection and prevents overheating for a 100% safe charging experience. Whether it's refueling your phone or powering high-intensity gaming, the Kovol 140W PD 3.1 wall charger can handle it all at an introductory price of $89.99.