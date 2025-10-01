KOSTKLIP® UNVEILS NEW LOOK AS PART OF BRAND EVOLUTION

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Kostklip, an industry-leading manufacturer specializing in retail merchandising solutions, is excited to unveil a refreshed visual identity that reflects its continued growth and alignment with HL Display Group.

While the brand's appearance has evolved, including a change in logo colors, kostklip's commitment to quality, innovation, and service remains unchanged. As part of HL Display's global network, which serves more than 70 countries and over 330,000 retail stores, kostklip customers now have access to thousands of proven solutions for in-store communication and merchandising. These products are designed to improve shelf organization, enhance store presentation, and help retailers reduce their environmental impact.

"For decades, our customers have associated the kostklip brand with green, a color that became synonymous with shelf edge innovation and Canadian made quality," said Dave Weller, President of kostklip. "Although our logo has changed, the legacy remains. The values that define kostklip remain fully intact, and our customers can continue to count on the same dependable service, speed, and tailored merchandising solutions they have always known us for."

The new visual identity brings kostklip closer to HL Display while preserving the individuality that has made the brand a trusted partner in North America. As the brand steps forward with a new look, it remains grounded in the same purpose: helping retailers inspire shoppers, drive efficiency, and grow sales at the shelf edge and beyond.

About kostklip®

Kostklip is an innovative manufacturer of in-store communication and merchandising solutions for the retail industry. Since 1969, kostklip has provided retailers with customer-driven solutions and programs to improve the look of their stores, reduce operational costs and improve sales. Kostklip's solutions include ticket molding shelf edge strips, printed plastic ShelfTalkers, shelf management product organizers, sign holders, product merchandisers and fixture mounts for electronic shelf labels.

Individuals, organizations and retailers that are looking for merchandising solutions can contact kostklip directly at [email protected] or call toll-free at 1-800-661-5547. Learn more about kostklip at www.kostklip.com.

SOURCE Kostklip Manufacturing Ltd.

Media Contact: Stephanie Small, Marketing Manager, 604-472-7903, [email protected], www.kostklip.com