KORE Mining Commences Trading on the OTCQB

VANCOUVER, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - KORE Mining Ltd. (TSX-V: KORE | OTCQB: KOREF) ("KORE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce effective November 13, 2019, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States ("US") under the symbol "KOREF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "KORE".

Scott Trebilcock, KORE's CEO, comments, "This launch is another milestone that will amplify our US marketing efforts with a US trading symbol and expand our strategy to introduce KORE to a broader audience. The OTCQB is efficient for US investors and will help KORE build shareholder value through enhanced trading liquidity and access to the US retail investor market."

In addition to being upgraded to the OTCQB, the Company is eligible with the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") for its common shares. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a US company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC eligibility permits shares of KORE to be distributed, settled and served through DTC's automated processes, leveraging the efficiencies created through the electronic clearing and settlement of securities for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the US.

Information relating to KORE as well as real-rime price quotes will be available on www.OTCmarkets.com. The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About KORE

KORE is 100% owner of a portfolio of advanced gold exploration and development assets in California and British Columbia. KORE is supported by strategic investors Eric Sprott and Macquarie Bank who, together with the management and Board own 66% of KORE. The Company is well positioned to advance and unlock the value of its multi-million ounces of gold resources.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to KORE within the meaning of applicable securities laws. KORE provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to exploration findings, results and recommendations, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in public filings under KORE's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although KORE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. KORE disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

SOURCE Kore Mining

For further information: please visit our website www.koremining.com or contact Investor Relations at 1-888-407-5450 or info@koremining.com

