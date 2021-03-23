KORE Mining Announces 2021 Exploration Plan at the Long Valley Gold-Silver Project

Drill test highest priority shallow oxide resource expansion and untested underlying sulphide "feeder structures" targets - minimum 5,000 meter program

Potential to expand drilling to 15,000 meters, if warranted

Drill program permitting in progress with drilling expected to start late in Q2 2021

Complete in Q2 2021 a satellite multispectral survey to identify alteration, associated with gold mineralization, on entire 15,965 acres of claims

Expand ground geophysics surveys to generate and refine additional oxide and deeper structural targets

Further mapping and geochemical sampling on new structural targets

KORE's CEO Scott Trebilcock stated: "Our 2021 exploration plans will extend our successful exploration strategy onto our new district-scale 14,105 acres of claims at Long Valley, opening the potential for discovery of new oxide gold deposits. At the main deposit, we remain on track to drill our exciting resource expansion and underlying feeder zone targets in mid-2021."

Figure 1 shows the project claims with outlines of the current Long Valley resource.

The Company has identified opportunities to expand the shallow oxide mineralization in all directions, further grow by making new discoveries along separate parallel structures and further yet on additional yet unrecognized mineralized structures on the district-scale claims. Additional mineralization could extend mine life, reduce capital intensity and generate higher project economic returns than the 1.2 million ounces of Indicated gold and 0.5 million ounces of Inferred gold from 64 million tonnes of 0.58 grams per tonne and 22 million tonnes of 0.65 grams per tonne, respectively, modelled in the preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") announced October 27, 2020.

Additionally, as a fully intact epithermal deposit with a large at surface footprint, Long Valley has the potential for high-grade sulphides and discrete vein zones in the underlying feeder structures. The discovery of high-grade, sulphide dominant gold ("Au")-silver ("Ag") mineralization in addition to near-surface oxide Au-Ag mineralization would open up additional development pathways for the Project, such as underground mining and milling of mineralization.

Figure 2 shows a plan of controlling fault structures, drill target areas, drill hole location in permitting and locates cross sections. Figures 3 and 4 layout the highest priority drill targets in section. Drill holes are designed to test both near surface oxide expansion and deeper structures extending below the known resource with multiple holes planned from each pad.

Additional details of the Long Valley exploration targets are in KORE news releases dated January 30, 2020 and March 24, 2020.

About Long Valley Gold Deposit

The Long Valley deposit is an intact low sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag deposit with a large 2.5 km by 2 km oxide footprint, hosted within a melange of fine to coarse volcanogenic sedimentary lithologies. Mineralization at Long Valley has developed due to a combination of deep-rooted fault structures and a resurgence of rhyolite within an active caldera. The Hilton Creek Fault structure transects and served as a fluid conduit for interaction with the underlying hydrothermal system, while the rhyolite resurgence caused brittle fracturing of sediments and created voids or traps for mineralization and gold deposition. The combination of these factors yields strongly altered kaolin and quartz-hematite zones that are the primary host for gold mineralization.

The Hilton Creek Fault remains underexplored on-strike north and south and several parallel structures have been defined using geophysics, the eastern one hosting some of the current mineral resource and the western one being unexplored. Long Valley is therefore open to potential new oxide discoveries in all directions. More details on the deposit geology and exploration potential can be found in KORE's January 30, 2020 and March 24, 2020 news releases.

About Long Valley Gold Project

Long Valley is 100% owned epithermal gold and silver project located in Mono County, California. Figure 1 shows the claims and mineralized area. The 15,965 acre land package is district in scale and covers all deep-rooted fault structures of similar genesis to the Hilton Creek fault, the primary 'conduit' for the current Long Valley deposit.

A total of 896 holes have been drilled on the Project, the majority being completed by reverse circulation with lesser core, rotary and air track. The current mineral resource estimate is 1,217,000 ounces of Indicated gold and 456,000 ounces of Inferred gold from 63.7 million tonnes of 0.58 grams per tonne and 22.0 million tonnes of 0.65 grams per tonne, respectively. The mineral resource consists of oxide, transition and sulphides. The estimate was prepared Neil Prenn, P.E. of Mine Development Associates with an effective date of September 15, 2020.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment for a shallow, low-strip heap leach Au-Ag project was filed October 27, 2020 with the following highlights:

US $273 million NPV5% post-tax with IRR of 48% at US$ 1,600 per ounce gold ;

NPV5% post-tax with IRR of 48% at per ounce gold ; Significant leverage to gold: US$ 395 million NPV5% at spot US$ 1,900 per ounce gold;

NPV5% at spot per ounce gold; 102,000 ounces gold per year over 7 years mine life;

Technically simple: shallow open pit, heap leach with nearby infrastructure;

Unmodelled silver potential from metallurgical test-work; and

Shallow oxide and sulphide feeder exploration potential to further enhance project.

More information is available in the technical report filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on KORE's website at www.koremining.com.

About KORE Mining

KORE is 100% owner of the Imperial and Long Valley gold projects assets in California. Both projects have positive economic assessments that put KORE on the path to produce up to 350,000 ounces of gold production per year. KORE is supported by strategic investor Eric Sprott who owns 26% of KORE's basic shares. KORE management and Board are aligned with shareholders, owning an additional 38% of the basic shares outstanding. KORE is actively developing its Imperial Gold project and is aggressively exploring across its portfolio of assets.

Further information on Long Valley and KORE can be found on the Company's website at www.koremining.com or by contacting us as [email protected] or by telephone at (888) 407-5450.

On behalf of KORE Mining Ltd

"Scott Trebilcock"

Chief Executive Officer

(888) 407-5450

Technical information with respect to the Long Valley Gold Project contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Marc Leduc, P.Eng, who is KORE's COO and is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the technical matters of this news release.

