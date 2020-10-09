KORE Mining Announces 2020 AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - KORE Mining Ltd. (TSXV: KORE) (OTCQX: KOREF) ("KORE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, dated September 4, 2020, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting, including:

Electing all nominees to the Board of Directors of the Company, including Harry Pokrandt , Brendan Cahill , Robert J. MacDonald , James Hynes , Scott Trebilcock and Adrian Rothwell ;

, , , , and ; Re-appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor for the ensuring year and authorizing directors to determine auditor's compensation;

Ratifying and approving the Company's rolling Stock Option plan; and

Approving the Company's fixed Omnibus plan.

Management of the Company would like to thank the Company's shareholders for their continued support.

About KORE Mining Ltd.

KORE is 100% owner of a portfolio of advanced gold exploration and development assets in California and British Columbia. KORE, supported by strategic investors Eric Sprott and insiders, including management and Board, own 64% of the basic shares outstanding. KORE is well capitalized with recent investment from Mr. Eric Sprott, adding $7.5 million to the treasury. Further information on KORE and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.koremining.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting us as [email protected] or by telephone at (888) 407-5450.

On behalf of KORE Mining Ltd

"Scott Trebilcock"

Chief Executive Officer

(888) 407-5450

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Investor Relations: Arlen Hansen, KIN Communications, 1-888-684-6730, [email protected]

