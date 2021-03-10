Körber re-imagines supply chains worldwide through unrivaled solution portfolio at Elevate Americas

End-to-end technology and services empower businesses to adapt and thrive in new era of supply chain

HAMBURG, Germany, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Körber, this week at its annual supply chain user conference Elevate, is demonstrating the capabilities of its unmatched breadth of technologies and decades of expertise. With Kӧrber, businesses around the world make strong, strategic investments for today and the future of their supply chains.

"Our depth makes us different," said Bill Ryan, Chief Executive Officer North America Software, Kӧrber Business Area Supply Chain. "Less than 10% of businesses can handle today's supply chain challenges. More than ever, businesses need a partner that provides the full breadth of technologies and services to conquer their complexities. We are that single source. Our achievements in growing our business and that of our customers in the past year is a testament to this."

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested supply chain resilience and disrupted approaches to warehousing and logistics. Combine this with heightening consumer expectations, more products, growing distribution channels, and competitive pressures – supply chains are more complex than ever. Kӧrber embraces these challenges.

"The global pandemic has pushed supply chains to the brink," said Chad Collins, Chief Executive Officer Software, Kӧrber Business Area Supply Chain. "It's critical businesses prepare for disruption. No matter the complexity, no matter where along the workflow, we have the software for the job – enabling full insight and optimizing management of distribution systems."

"We at Körber see supply chain challenges as an opportunity," added Sean Elliott, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Digital Officer Software at Kӧrber Business Area Supply Chain. "Through the design and implementation of automated solutions based on advanced data analytics and actionable insights, Kӧrber has a record for streamlining and enhancing operations end to end."

Kӧrber's portfolio enabled stability and success for businesses worldwide. Capitalizing on software, automation technology, mobility, robotics and material handling equipment, examples include:

These achievements come one year after the consolidation of 12 leading-supply chain companies under the Kӧrber brand. To learn more about Kӧrber's unique supply chain solution portfolio and customer success, join Kӧrber's annual user conference, Elevate. Register now for Elevate Americas – held virtually today through March 12, 2021 and on demand the next 90 days. Elevate events in Europe and the Asia Pacific to follow.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering not just software, but automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

About Körber

We are Körber – an international technology group with about 10,000 employees, more than 100 locations worldwide and a common goal: We turn entrepreneurial thinking into customer success and shape the technological change. In the Business Areas Digital, Pharma, Supply Chain, Tissue and Tobacco, we offer products, solutions and services that inspire. We act fast to customer needs, we execute ideas seamlessly, and with our innovations we create added value for our customers. In doing so, we are increasingly building on ecosystems that solve the challenges of today and tomorrow. Körber AG is the holding company of the Körber Group: www.koerber.com

CONTACT: Heather Smith, 6052030605, [email protected]

SOURCE Körber Supply Chain

Related Links

https://www.koerber-logistics.com/en/home.html

