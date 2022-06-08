Körber is a Leader in 2022 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems

Kӧrber views recognition as testament to end-to-end capabilities for customers worldwide amid increasing supply chain complexity



HAMBURG, Germany, June 8, 2022 /CNW/ -- Körber is placed as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) report .

Körber has the capabilities of technologies spanning warehouse management , warehouse control , robotics , voice and simulation to empower businesses worldwide to further digitize and automate warehouses in light of today's immense supply chain pressures.

"More than 90% of companies recognize a strong supply chain is mission critical in light of today's consumer expectations," said Chad Collins, CEO at Kӧrber Supply Chain Software. "We view our fourth consecutive placement as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems as another milestone in our journey. We believe our suite of warehouse management, control and simulation software, voice and robotics solutions enables companies to build efficient and sustainable supply chains. We are helping those who move goods to do good."

Digitization and process automation is the highest supply chain priority for 84% of all businesses (Supply Chain Benchmarking 2022 ). In our opinion, Körber's WMS products make this possible, encompassing the unique needs of small businesses, global enterprises and third-party logistics providers. By combining the K.Motion Warehouse Management Systems with autonomous mobile robotics (AMR) , the K.Motion Warehouse Control System (WCS) , K.Sight CLASS , and voice, vision and mobility systems , businesses have the technology at their fingertips to revolutionize the end-to-end supply chain - from source to doorstep delivery. Examples include:

Officeworks: Australian chain of office supply stores is capitalizing on more than 100 AMRs, voice and RF users, and Kӧrber's WMS.

Australian chain of office supply stores is capitalizing on more than 100 AMRs, voice and RF users, and Kӧrber's WMS. dm-drogerie markt: Germany's leading drugstore chain was awarded the German Logistics Prize 2020 and has been relying on Körber's warehouse management system at all of its sites for more than 20 years as part of its efficient logistics IT.

Germany's leading drugstore chain was awarded the German Logistics Prize 2020 and has been relying on Körber's warehouse management system at all of its sites for more than 20 years as part of its efficient logistics IT. Boot Barn: Western clothing provider is using Kӧrber's WMS and WCS to consolidate three disparate automation systems and scale with its 40,000 sq. foot distribution center expansion.

Western clothing provider is using Kӧrber's WMS and WCS to consolidate three disparate automation systems and scale with its 40,000 sq. foot distribution center expansion. Ariat : Combined Körber's WMS and AMR solution from Geek+ to improve customer and employee experiences and enable workforce flexibility.

: Combined Körber's WMS and AMR solution from to improve customer and employee experiences and enable workforce flexibility. Sainsbury's : One of the UK's largest supermarket chains trusts Kӧrber's voice solutions with over 2,000 users over 14 sites, along with K.Insight CLASS, and will soon include Kӧrber's WMS, empowering enhanced adaptability.

"Businesses need a partner - one that offers the technology and support to develop a solution tailored to their unique needs," notes Rene Hermes, EVP and CMO at Körber Supply Chain Software. "The pandemic, regulatory environments and heightening consumer expectations have forever changed the supply chain industry. At Kӧrber, we pride ourselves in offering and constantly enhancing depth of solutions and dedicated services that differentiates us and our customers. For us, this placement as a Leader demonstrates how we will continue navigating supply chain complexities."

Learn more here about Kӧrber's most recent news, including its partnership with KKR , here.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant for WMS to learn more about the report and Kӧrber's recognition at https://www.gartner.com/reprints/?id=1-2A6YS3LS&ct=220601&st=sb .

* Source: Gartner, "2021 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems," Simon Tunstall and Dwight Klappich, June 1 2022.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions fitting any business size, strategy or appetite for growth. Capable of delivering software, automation, voice, robotics, and materials handling – plus the expertise to tie it all together. We are a global partner not just for today, but also as the needs of supply chains continue to evolve. Conquer supply chain complexity – with Körber. The Business Area Supply Chain is part of the global technology group Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain.com

