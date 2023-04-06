Kootenay Silvers Announces Term Amendments for the Columba Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce it has amended the terms for the Columba option agreement to allow for 50% of the April 2023 payment of US$430,000 plus 16% IVA to be paid in common shares of the Company. The payment is due on April 12, 2023, and will be paid as follows US$215,000 cash and US$215,000 (plus 16% IVA) in Kootenay common shares calculated at the volume weighted average price of Kootenay for the previous twenty trading days with that price converted to US dollar value using the Bank of Canada's exchange rate over the twenty-day period. The final payment of US$215,000 which will be paid in cash, is due on May 12, 2023, after which the Company will own 100% of the Columba project.

Additionally, the Company has reached an agreement with an arm's length party dated March 31, 2023 to resolve conflicting property interests, pursuant to which Kootenay will issue 2,018,710 in common shares in consideration of US$135,000 plus 16% IVA, based on the 20-day volume weighted average price prior to the agreement of $0.1064 per common share, converted by the US dollar to Canadian dollar average exchange rate for the 20 day period prior to March 31, 2023 of $1.3715.

The common shares to be issued under these agreements will have a hold period of four months and one day. The issuance of common shares is subject to TSX Venture Stock Exchange approval.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this news release has been prepared as at April 6, 2023. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE Kootenay Silver Inc.

For further information: James McDonald, CEO and President at 403-880-6016; Ken Berry, Chairman at 604-601-5652; 1-888-601-5650 or visit: www.kootenaysilver.com