KOOTENAY SILVER ANNOUNCES FILING OF NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT FOR THE LA CIGARRA PROJECT AND ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. ("Kootenay" or the "Company") (TSXV: KTN) is pleased to announce that the Company has filed an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") on its 100% owned La Cigarra Project ("La Cigarra"), located in the Parral Silver District of Chihuahua State, Mexico, titled "Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the La Cigarra Ag-Pb-Zn Project, Chihuahua State, Mexico" with an effective date of November 29, 2023.

The Resource Estimate, has been calculated by Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo., of SGS Geological Services in accordance with NI 43-101 standards (May 9, 2016), CIM Definition Standards (May 19, 2014) with guidance from CIM Best Practice Guidelines (November 29, 2019) and supersedes a 2015 mineral resource estimate, also prepared by Dr. Armitage for previous owner Northair Silver Corp which was acquired by Kootenay in 2016. La Cigarra is situated within a well established Mexican mineral district and is a key property in Kootenay's portfolio of advanced silver exploration projects.

The Company also announces the filing of its Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2022. Both reports have been filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the System for Electronic Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+").

Additionally, the Company announces stock options have been granted to officers, directors, employees, and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,310,000 million shares and issued restricted share and deferred units totalling 905,000 common shares. The stock options have been granted at a price of $0.90 per common share for a period of five years.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

