Kootenay adds Ron Miller, CPA, CA to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (OTCQX: KOOYF) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Miller as a director of the company. Mr. Miller is a CPA, CA with over 30 years of experience in public practice and industry and has provided assurance, accounting and advisory services to a long list of private and public-sector organizations. Formerly, Partner & National Leader - Mining Services, Regional Managing Partner with MNP LLP, for over 11 years, he retired in 2021.

Mr. Miller delivers strong advice and solutions for organizations at every level, has extensive experience in assisting companies to be listed on various exchanges, and has been involved in numerous mergers, acquisitions and financing for public companies. Ron's specialty was providing audit and accounting services to Canadian and US public companies in the exploration and mining sector.

Kootenay's President & CEO, James McDonald states, "Ron brings many years of experience in accounting, mergers and acquisitions for the mining and exploration industry which we look forward to drawing upon as we advance our high-grade Columba discovery and resource projects. We look forward to having Ron and his experience join on the board level, his experience compliments the board."

Additionally, the Company also announces stock purchase options have been granted under the Company's stock option plan to a consultant to purchase up to an aggregate of 250,000 shares of Kootenay at a price of $1.19 per common share for a period of two years.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this news release has been prepared as at August 21, 2025. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE Kootenay Silver Inc.

For additional information, please contact: James McDonald, CEO and President at 403-880-6016; Ken Berry, Chairman at 604-601-5652; 1-888-601-5650 or visit: www.kootenaysilver.com