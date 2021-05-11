Kontrol Technologies Welcomes Mr. Joe Gallo as Chief Revenue Officer

TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol Technologies" or "Kontrol") a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Joe Gallo as Chief Revenue Officer.

"We would like to welcome Mr. Gallo to the Kontrol team," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO. "As a recognized industry leader Mr. Gallo will focus on accelerating synergies across Kontrol's operating platform, manage U.S market expansion and develop strategic market opportunities."

Mr. Gallo most recently served as Vice-President for Reliance Home Comfort Ltd. where he contributed to record setting growth through the completion of multiple acquisitions, innovative go-to-market strategies, as well as establishing new solution and service programs. As an experienced executive with a proven track record of building and managing growth-centric organizations, Mr. Gallo will oversee Kontrol's sales strategies, along with impactful go-to-market initiatives for our full suite of technologies, solutions, and operating subsidiaries. With over 14 years of cross-functional experience in the smart building technology industry, his areas of expertise include: sales enablement, operations, product development, and customer engagement.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Kontrol, especially at such an exciting time," says Mr. Gallo. "The ability to deliver smart building solutions and technologies through a unified platform is the future of the industry. In addition, real-time viral detection infrastructure through Kontrol BioCloud is an important market vertical for getting back to normal across the economy."

