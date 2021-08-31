Kontrol Technologies Selected by German Professional Soccer Team VfL Wolfsburg to Provide Real-Time Air Quality and Viral Monitoring

"We are very pleased to make our entry into European professional sports, and the sport of soccer in particular, with such an accomplished partner as VfL Wolfsburg," said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. "We look forward to showcasing BioCloud and its many advantages of monitoring training rooms and facilities for early viral detection. Ensuring the overall health and safety of athletes and employees is a critical priority for all athletic organizations, and we are encouraged by the increasing adoption of Kontrol's technology on a global scale."

"We are excited to have BioCloud as part of our plans and implementations to help safeguard the health and well being of our athletes, guests and employees in our facilities," says Michael Meeske, Managing Director at VfL Wolfsburg. "BioCloud is a very unique technology which fits well with our overall health and safety protocols. We look forward to sharing the BioCloud application to our VfL community and partner network as well as the broader soccer community at large to jointly create safer spaces within our ecosystem."

Kontrol and Wolfsburg will work together to advocate for the safe space technology and jointly market the BioCloud application globally and BioCloud will join VfL as an official partner for the 2021-2022 soccer season of their men's and women's team.

About VfL Wolfsburg

VfL Wolfsburg is a German professional soccer club based in Wolfsburg, Lower Saxony and was founded in 1945. The club originally grew out of a multi-sports club for Volkswagen workers in the city of Wolfsburg and the soccer division is a wholly owned subsidiary of Volkswagen since 2001. The men's professional soccer team participates in the Bundesliga, the top tier of the German soccer league system. Wolfsburg have won the Bundesliga once in their history in the 2008–09 season, the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) in 2015 and the DFL-Supercup in 2015. Since 2002, VfL Wolfsburg's stadium is the Volkswagen Arena that has a capacity of 30.000. The women's team of VfL Wolfsburg is widely known for being one of the most successful and decorated teams in the recent decade and regularly competes at the highest level of European soccer.



About Kontrol BioCloudTM

Kontrol BioCloud is an operating subsidiary of Canadian public company Kontrol Technologies. The BioCloud technology is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses and pathogens. BioCloud has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality continuously. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and a silent notification system is created. BioCloud can be applied to any space where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com.

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where Kontrol expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all; that those technologies will not prove as effective as expected; those customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected; and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

