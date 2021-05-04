Kontrol Technologies Announces Uplisting to NEO, a Canadian Senior Stock Exchange

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTC: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol Technologies" or "Kontrol" or "Company") a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, is pleased to announce that it has received final approval to list its common shares on the NEO Exchange (the "NEO") and intends to voluntarily delist its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). To ensure continued and seamless trading for the Company's shareholders, the Company's common shares are expected to be delisted from the CSE at the close of trading on May 5, 2021 and listed for trading on the NEO under the trading symbol "KNR" at the open of trading on May 6, 2021. The transition is not expected to impact current investors ability to trade shares of Kontrol.

"Following a strategic review of a senior Canadian uplisting we selected the NEO Exchange as our preferred platform," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Technologies. "The NEO shares our passion for technology and innovation and provides a transparent platform for all investors. We are looking forward to increased exposure and visibility as well as access to a larger pool of institutional investors, both in Canada and the U.S."

Normal Course Issuer Bid

The Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) undertaken on the CSE that was announced on March 24, 2021, shall terminate, effective upon the Company's delisting from the CSE. The Company intends to implement a new NCIB program, to be announced at a later date, once the Company is listed on the NEO.

Annual Information Form

As part of its listing on the NEO the Company will file its Annual Information Form on SEDAR prior to May 6, 2021.

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Technologies provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

