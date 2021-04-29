Kontrol BioCloud Adds Canadian Supplier of Antibodies to Secure Supply Chain

and

Enters into NDA with Global HVAC and Building Controls Company

TORONTO, April 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (CSE:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol Technologies" or "Kontrol") a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology is pleased to announce that it continues to make important progress in adding to its strategic supply chain capacity for BioCloud. With the addition of Canadian antibody supply, Kontrol is adding to its necessary supply chain and manufacturing partners required to meet its anticipated global demand from its distribution network and direct customers.

Antibody Supply Important for BioCloud

At the heart of the BioCloud technology is a viral detection system which utilizes antibodies to identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Kontrol has been actively seeking stable supply partners and based on its most recent lab testing has selected a Canadian manufacturer for larger quantity purchases. The Canadian manufacturer will not be disclosed at this time for industry competitive purposes.

"Sourcing high quality North American and specifically Canadian supply of antibodies has been an ongoing priority for BioCloud," said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. "This is a process which requires lab resources and time to test each potential antibody selection. Following a rigorous review and testing process, we are pleased to have the capability to source larger antibody volumes with a trusted Canadian manufacturer."

NDA with Global HVAC Company

Kontrol BioCloud recently entered into a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with a global leading HVAC and building controls company (the "Company") to review the addition of BioCloud to the Company's operating platform. The Company has revenues in excess of $30 Billion USD per annum and operates in thousands of institutional, commercial, and industrial buildings globally. Under the NDA, Kontrol BioCloud will share all of its testing and lab data.

Kontrol BioCloud Enters into Distribution Discussions in Japan Through the Canadian Trade Commissioners Office

Kontrol is in active discussions with two potential distribution partners for Japan. The introductions were made through the Canadian Trade Commissioners Office.

Japan represents a major gateway opportunity for BioCloud into the lucrative Asian market," said Mr. Ghezzi. "We are grateful for the support we are receiving from the Trade Commissioners Office for the region of Japan and other countries as well."



About Kontrol BioCloudTM

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Technologies provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

https://facebook.com/kontroltechcorp/

https://twitter.com/kontrolgroup

https://www.linkedin.com/company/kontrol-group

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where Kontrol expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking

statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE Kontrol Technologies Corp.

For further information: Investment Community Relations contact information: Sean Peasgood, Tel: 647.977.9877, [email protected]; Kontrol Technologies contact information: Paul Ghezzi, CEO, [email protected] or [email protected]; Kontrol Technologies Corp., 180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8, Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

Related Links

https://www.kontrolbiocloud.com/

