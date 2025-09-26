Konstruct Named a Top Growing Company in Canada for the Third Consecutive Year

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Konstruct Digital , an award-winning marketing agency dedicated to serving industrial and manufacturing businesses, has been named on The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies in Canada list for the third year in a row. Konstruct earned its 2025 placement with a verified three-year revenue growth of 115%, reflecting the measurable growth it has helped industrial businesses across North America achieve.

At a time when manufacturers face relentless pressures, from the uncertainty of U.S. tariffs to supply chain volatility and global competition, Konstruct has doubled down on helping industrial brands persevere. By aligning marketing directly with revenue outcomes, Konstruct equips its clients not just to survive but to thrive despite economic turbulence.

"This recognition is a reflection of the resilience of industrial and manufacturing businesses and our privilege to help them thrive in such uncertain times," said Matt Cox, Managing Partner at Konstruct. "Tariffs and global market challenges could have slowed growth, but we're proud to help our clients build revenue engines designed to weather volatility. Our own growth is the byproduct of helping our clients achieve theirs."

Konstruct delivers a full suite of digital marketing services, including SEO/AEO, paid media, content marketing, and more, integrated within a proprietary Go-To-Revenue framework designed exclusively for industrial and manufacturing brands. Its campaigns help clients in industries such as oil and gas, industrial IoT, logistics, contract manufacturing, and more accelerate opportunities through the funnel and achieve measurable revenue gains.

The Top Growing Companies list, published by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine, ranks businesses across Canada on verified three-year revenue growth. Of over a million Canadian businesses, only 400 companies made the list, of which Konstruct ranked #264.

