KONKA Showcases World's First 110'' 8K TV with Over 230,000 Backlight Zones at 136th Canton Fair

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- KONKA Group Co., Ltd. ("KONKA"; 000016.SZ), a leading technology company, is presenting products that underscore its commitment to technological advancement and excellence at the first phase of the 136th Canton Fair, a pivotal event in global trade, taking place from October 15-19.

KONKA at 136th Canton Fair

Among the standout offerings is the KONKA 110A8 Ultra Mini AI-LED TV. This technological marvel features the highest number of backlight zones in the world, with over 230,000 zones, pushing the boundaries of MiniLED technology. Each zone offers pixel-level precision in light control, resulting in incredibly detailed picture quality. By integrating advanced AI models, the TV's picture quality algorithm and chip technology have reached new heights, allowing for precise control of these extensive backlight zones. Additionally, it comes with a HiFi Ultra SoundBar and a powerful 94-watt JBL sound system, offering an immersive 360° surround sound experience, making it a perfect choice for an unparalleled home entertainment experience.

Another highlight is the 144Hz high-refresh OLED TV, boasting 8.3 million self-illuminating pixels and a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio for stunning picture quality. Its quick response time and advanced sound separation deliver an unparalleled audiovisual experience, perfect for home entertainment enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the 100-inch MiniLED 809 TV offers a cinematic experience with its artistic design, eye-care technology, and superior sound, ideal for those who prioritize aesthetics and functionality.

Beyond its TV lineup, KONKA is introducing the H21 washing and drying set and the H22 all-in-one model, both designed for modern homes with intelligent, efficient, and quiet features. Also showcased is KONKA's large-capacity dishwasher, which combines a spacious design with smart washing programs. It emphasizes energy efficiency and eco-friendliness, offering excellent cleaning while conserving resources.

KONKA's strategic positioning in the home appliance industry underscores its success in technological innovation and product development. The company now offers a comprehensive range of products, including a wide selection of TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, freezers, air conditioners, and kitchen appliances. This approach diversifies revenue and enhances business synergy, enabling KONKA to excel in a competitive market.

International expansion has been crucial for KONKA's growth, with its products now available in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and beyond. Committed to creating value, KONKA invites partners and consumers to explore its innovative products, reinforcing its dedication to excellence and growth.

