Kognitiv Joins Braze Alloys Partner Program

Customers can now leverage both platforms for data-driven decisions made in real time.

TORONTO, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Kognitiv Corporation ("Kognitiv"), a leader in global customer loyalty solutions, announced that it has joined the Braze Alloys program as an official technology and solutions partner. By joining Braze Alloys, Kognitiv becomes part of a curated ecosystem of best-in-breed technology and solutions partners to help integrate, customize, and amplify customer engagement capabilities.

The combined partnership program leverages the Braze technology solution as a fully integratable customer engagement platform, and is designed to create a simple, scalable system for making it easier for Kognitiv customers to use Braze in concert with an ever-wider range of technologies and solutions to support meaningful brand experiences.

Dual partner status also makes it easier for Kognitiv customers to leverage agencies, consultancies, and other partners in concert with Braze and its ecosystem of technology partners to provide users with highly personalized, highly effective brand experiences at scale.

Working together, Kognitiv and Braze can support shared clients to drive increased efficiencies and effectiveness in their customer marketing campaigns through message orchestration, giving them confidence that the right messages will be delivered at the right time to their customers.

"I'm really excited about the benefits this partnership will bring to our business," said Kognitiv CEO Tim Sullivan. "We know marketers are struggling to provide a consistent customer experience across touchpoints. Offering direct connectivity between our Kognitiv Inspire loyalty platform and Braze makes it that much easier to deliver a best-in-class experience. We're looking forward to going to market hand-in-hand to deliver a seamless, tightly coordinated solution."

Braze is a customer engagement platform empowering brands to forge human connections with customers through technology and data. Braze strongly believes in the power of partners and ecosystems, and understands that in order to effectively connect with customers today, a fully integratable customer engagement platform is critical. The Braze Alloys Partner Program was launched in 2018 in an effort to help customers augment and deploy relevant, memorable experiences built on the Braze customer engagement platform. The program has since grown to include more than 128 technology partners, enabling brands to carry out real-time customer experiences with a faster time-to-delivery.

To learn more about Braze Alloys, visit: https://www.braze.com/partners

About Kognitiv

Kognitiv inspires lifetime loyalty by helping brands build deeper relationships with their customers. Their intelligent, omnichannel SaaS platform delivers data-driven personalization across the entire customer lifecycle, enabling superior marketing effectiveness and consumer engagement.

In June 2020, Kognitiv and Aimia's Loyalty Solutions business came together to become a global loyalty solutions leader. Today Kognitiv serves a broad portfolio of global brand customers and has employees in over 20 countries. With decades of loyalty solutions experience, Kognitiv has the history, the technology and the expertise to help marketing professionals stay ahead of the customer expectation curve.

