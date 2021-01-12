Koben and Instant ON announce strategic partnership

Koben Systems Inc. and Instant ON, LLC (IO) are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining Koben's industry leading energy hub smart panel - GENIUS with IO's world class strategy-led IO-HUB platform aligning between the smart grid requirements and the consumers' desire for full visibility and control of energy and gas.

Ontario and California, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Koben Systems Inc. and Instant ON, LLC are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining Koben's industry leading energy hub smart panel - GENIUS with IO's world class strategy-led IO-HUB platform aligning between the smart grid requirements and the consumers' desire for full visibility and control of energy and gas.

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business and our personal lives, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the development of microgrid solutions to ensure they remain on the resilient and sustainable vanguard. The Koben-Instant On partnership brings together deep skills in business and technology strategy, product ideation, technology development and deployment to help support our world through successful transformation of our aged energy grid.

"The Koben-Instant On partnership is a powerful combination. Koben understands of complex digital product interactions, its deep engineering expertise, and agile, collaborative approach is uniquely complimentary to how the Instant On team works. We believe this generates industry leading technology products and platforms for a broader audience," said Vic Burconak, Koben's CEO & President. "GENIUS is the word's most advanced energy hub smart panel that brings together smart meter, intelligent circuit panel and essential loads panel all in one. In working with IO to develop Instant ON's IO HUB to do what the GENIUS panel does with the added feature of monitoring and controlling gas (or hydrogen), we know this is the only advanced microgrid controller available today for the residential home of its kind."

"Partnering with Koben to create the IO Hub brings a level of confidence to address the big issue of interoperability; to ensure that solar, batteries, EV chargers and fuel cells can work seamlessly together in a nanogrid/microgrid to protect the home from blackouts," said AJ Perkins, Instant ON President. "We take our advanced solar microgrids and add the ability to integrate natural gas fuel cells or hydrogen fuel cells and have those all work off of the same microgrid controller creating a wholistic environment through our IO-HUB, that's how to take resiliency, redundancy and reliability to the next level of nanogrids."

As an indication of commitment, Instant ON is looking to ensure the integration of 5 million nanogrids by 2025 to protect families and communities. They already have contracts to build more than 1 million nanogrids for US Veterans and are looking for more companies to join their mission. Koben is making this same kind of commitment to protect families and communities in Canada and together there is a lot of work ahead.

About Koben Systems Inc.

Koben Systems Inc. is a global company that helps the world's most ambitious change makers deﬁne the future. Koben is focused on the residential and commercial industry through the development and distribution of a unique range of efficiency and sustainability products. Our aim is to fully leverage this uniqueness and help lead and accelerate the transformation to high-performing healthy green buildings and homes leading to a sustainable future.

About Instant On, LLC

Instant ON is providing a one-stop shop for solar contractors and consumers to find the right solution for their residential, commercial and industrial needs. By taking the guesswork out of system design and optimization, they give those in the industry peace of mind knowing that the solutions have been vetted and tested to ensure proper functioning and communication for the best results in maintaining power for their home or facility in times of emergency and optimized value of their energy in everyday use. Through a partnership with Schneider Electric GreenStruxure, they offer innovative, modular, standardized renewable energy microgrids under the EaaS model to commercial customers.

SOURCE Koben Systems Inc.

For further information: John Macey, 416-479-7728 ext. 105

