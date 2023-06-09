Kneat Welcomes Global Technology Leader to its Executive Team

LIMERICK, Ireland, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (the "Company" or "Kneat") (TSX: KSI) (OTC: KSIOF), a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Colum McNamara as its Senior Vice President of Global Operations.

An accomplished business leader, Colum has more than 25 years' experience in information technology, having served in varying leadership positions including Customer Success, Technical Support, Network Operations, and overall general management.

Colum joins Kneat from cloud computing and virtualization technology company Citrix, where he served for three years as Senior Director of Customer Success for the EMEA region and was Site Leader of Citrix's Dublin office. Previously, Colum spent five years as Citrix's EMEA Senior Director of Technical Support, leading front line, escalation and development support and project teams to streamline daily operations. Before joining Citrix, Colum was most recently Senior Director of Network Operations with cybersecurity company Irdeto. Colum has also spent several years working in customer-facing roles, in Malaysia for semiconductor company STATS ChipPAC, and for IBM's Microelectronics Division.

In his role, Colum will be responsible for a single global operations and services team comprised of Professional Services, Strategic Partnerships, Kneat Academy and Customer Support.

"Colum's varied and extensive Operations leadership experience will be hugely beneficial to Kneat as we continue to grow and satisfy the demand we are seeing from our customers and partners," said Eddie Ryan, CEO of Kneat.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions, and post-approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ EU Annex 11-compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

For further information: Katie Keita, Kneat Investor Relations, P: + 1 902-706-9074, E: [email protected]