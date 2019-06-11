Kneat to provide Corporate Update via webcast on June 19, 2019

LIMERICK, Ireland, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSXV: KSI) ("Kneat") announced today that Mr. Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat, will provide investors with a corporate update via webcast following the formal portion of its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders on June 19, 2019 at 10:30AM EST.

Interested parties can register for the live webcast at the following link: https://kneat.com/investors-update-registration/

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx software platform ("Kneat Gx"). Multiple business processes can be configured on Kneat Gx from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat Gx allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes world wide. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

For further information: Sarah Oliver, Chief Financial Officer, kneat.com, inc., 2001-1969 Upper Water Street, Halifax, NS, B3J 3R7, T: +353 61 203826, E: investors@kneat.com

