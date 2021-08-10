Kneat Reports Record Revenues and Gross Margin Expansion for Q2 2021

Q2 Revenues increase 104% to $3.15 million

SaaS Revenues increase 170% to $1.72 million

Annual Recurring Revenue increases 141% to $7.98 million

LIMERICK, Ireland, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSXV: KSI) ("Kneat or the Company") a leader in digitizing and automating validation processes, today announced its strong financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021. All dollar amounts are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

"During the second quarter, we continued to execute against our key priority, driving recurring SaaS license fees. SaaS revenues increased 170% compared with the second quarter of 2020. In keeping with our trend, Q2 delivered strong growth in both annual recurring revenue, which grew 141% since June 30, 2020, and total revenues, which grew 104% over Q2 2020, as demand for our solution is increasing," said Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat. "Our SaaS revenue growth is driven by the acquisition of new customers as well as expansion within our existing customer base. During the quarter, we added a number of new customers, including one of the world's leading engineering, consultancy and design firms to digitize Commissioning, Qualification, and Validation services for both their food and life sciences clients. These are exciting times for Kneat as the market continues to adopt our industry leading platform. With our strong balance sheet, our team is focused on executing our plan across all areas of the business, ensuring ongoing growth and value creation for our shareholders."

Q2 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased 104% to $3.15 million , compared with $1.55 million for the second quarter of 2020. Total revenues fluctuate quarter over quarter primarily due to the timing of professional services delivery and the sale of one-time, on-premises licenses to a decreasing number of customers who have not yet transitioned to SaaS.

, compared with for the second quarter of 2020. Total revenues fluctuate quarter over quarter primarily due to the timing of professional services delivery and the sale of one-time, on-premises licenses to a decreasing number of customers who have not yet transitioned to SaaS. SaaS revenues increased 170% to $1.72 million , compared with $0.64 million for the second quarter of 2020.

, compared with for the second quarter of 2020. Gross margin increased 244% to $1.75 million compared with $0.51 million for the second quarter of 2020 and gross profit margin increased to 56% compared with 33% for the second quarter of 2020. The increase in gross profit margin was driven by a significant increase in revenue, coupled with a reduction in related cost of revenues compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR")

Total ARR: Total ARR, a key performance indicator which includes SaaS license fees and maintenance fees, was $7.98 million at June 30, 2021 , up from $3.31 million for the same period last year, an increase of 141%. Quarter-over-quarter growth in total ARR was 39%, up from $5.74 million at March 31, 2021 .

at , up from for the same period last year, an increase of 141%. Quarter-over-quarter growth in total ARR was 39%, up from at . SaaS ARR: Within total ARR, the proportion attributable to SaaS license fees was $7.29 million , up from $2.55 million at June 30, 2020 , an increase of 186%. Quarter-over-quarter growth in SaaS ARR was 49%, up from $4.89 million at March 31, 2021 .

"Our second quarter results demonstrated strong progress across the business," said Hugh Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer of Kneat. "In addition to our strong top-line growth, we saw gross profit margins expand to 56% compared with 33% for the second quarter of 2020 reflecting the impact of the scaling of our SaaS business."

Recent Business Highlights

In 2021, Kneat is making substantial progress driving revenue growth by continuing to add licenses for existing customers, in addition to winning new customers. A summary of recent corporate highlights is included below:

Subsequent to second-quarter end, on July 19, 2021 , the Company announced it signed a three-year agreement to be the corporate enterprise e-validation solution for one of the world's leading healthcare brands.

, the Company announced it signed a three-year agreement to be the corporate enterprise e-validation solution for one of the world's leading healthcare brands. In June, the Company announced it signed a three-year agreement with one of the world's leading engineering, consultancy, and design firms to digitize Commissioning, Qualification and Validation services to both their food and life sciences clients.

In May, Kneat confirmed Ms. Nutan Behki's election to the board as a director following the annual and special meeting of shareholders.

In May, the Company announced it signed a five-year agreement with another top ten biopharma company. In December 2020 , Kneat announced its SaaS platform was chosen by this research and development-focused biopharma leader for a single site. However, in May 2021 , this company selected Kneat as its global corporate e-validation solution. The customer's goal is to roll Kneat out in phases for multiple processes across all its manufacturing sites.

, Kneat announced its SaaS platform was chosen by this research and development-focused biopharma leader for a single site. However, in , this company selected Kneat as its global corporate e-validation solution. The customer's goal is to roll Kneat out in phases for multiple processes across all its manufacturing sites. In April, the Company announced it closed its short form prospectus offering, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option, through which a total of 6,708,525 common shares of the Company were sold at a price of $3.00 per common share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,125,575 .

per common share, for aggregate gross proceeds of . Deferred Stock Units (DSUs) worth $166,554 were granted to the Company's directors during the quarter.

Subsequent to second-quarter end, Kneat retained LodeRock Advisors Inc. ("LodeRock"), for strategic investor relations and capital markets communication services. Under the terms of the agreement, Kneat will pay LodeRock a monthly fee of $14,000 for ongoing strategic communication services. Either party has the right to terminate the relationship upon 45 days' notice.

Kneat continues to operate remotely and effectively during the pandemic. Momentum is building as customers scale the Kneat e-validation platform across their global operations for multiple business processes.

Quarterly Conference Call

Mr. Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat, and Mr. Hugh Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer of Kneat, will host a conference call to discuss our second-quarter results and Q&A for analysts and investors via webcast on August 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can register for the live webcast via the following link:

https://bit.ly/3fskLSL

or, attend via teleconference

Ireland +353 16 572 652

Canada +1 (647) 497-9385

United States +1 (951) 384-3421

United Kingdom +44 330 221 9922

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions, and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information, includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties. Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investors' own risk.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Hugh Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, +353 61 203826, [email protected]; James Bowen, Kneat Investor Relations, + 1 416-519-9442, [email protected]

