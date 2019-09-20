Kneat Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

LIMERICK, Ireland, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSXV: KSI) ("Kneat" or the "Company") today announced that it has appointed Mr. Hugh Kavanagh as its Chief Financial Officer effective September 23, 2019 following the resignation of Ms. Sarah Oliver who will assist in the transition. Mr. Kavanagh has held senior positions at several multi-national companies in the software and life sciences industries, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Mainstay Medical during which time he completed an initial public offering and several rounds of funding. He brings strong financial leadership experience in both operational and strategic roles and will be located at Kneat's operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland.

"The Board and I are pleased to welcome Hugh to Kneat's executive management team. Kneat will benefit from Hugh's broad financial, operational and capital markets experience as we continue to grow our operations globally", said Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat. "All at Kneat wish to thank Sarah for her contributions to the Company over the past three years, which included listing Kneat on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and financial oversight during the initial growth phases of the Company. We offer her our best wishes in her future endeavours."

Mr. Kavanagh will be granted 200,000 stock options on his start date which will be priced in accordance with the Company's stock option plan, vest over a three-year period and expire on September 23, 2024.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx software platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, benefits that Kneat will receive from Mr. Kavanagh's experience, Kneat's business development activities and the use of Kneat's software within its customers' validation processes. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties. Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investors' own risk.

For further information: Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer, kneat.com, inc., 2001-1969 Upper Water Street, Halifax, NS, B3J 3R7, T: +353 61 203826, E: investors@kneat.com

