Kneat Appoints Chief Technology Officer

LIMERICK, Ireland, November 9, 2020 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSXV: KSI) ("Kneat or the company") today announced that it has appointed Mr. Keith Holmes as its Chief Technology Officer effective November 9, 2020.

Mr. Holmes is a senior executive with over 30 years experience in the international software industry with technology expertise spanning Mobile, Cloud, SaaS, UX and Database systems. He is a graduate of Mathematics and Computer science from University College Dublin and started his career at IBM where he was technical lead and architect for multiple products.

As VP of Engineering and CTO at Point Information Systems, Keith was responsible for all product strategy, software development, support, and architecture. He successfully launched their next generation CRM product and was later promoted to the position of CEO with the goal to transition the company to profitability and prepare it for acquisition. He achieved this when Point was acquired by S1. At S1, Keith became VP of Software Engineering responsible for the Dublin software division and integrating the Point system as a centrepiece of the S1 Platform. Recently as Vice-President of Software Engineering at CR2 Channel Banking Software, he managed an R&D team of 100 and held full responsibility for the entire product suite. The CR2 banking software is a scalable, compliant, and secure solution used globally by millions of online customers. In addition to providing technical leadership for development teams across four different countries he was also responsible for an independent global support function. His responsibility also included setting product strategy and evangelizing this strategy both internally and externally, to the Board, customers, partners, and analysts.

"We are pleased to welcome Keith to our executive management team. Kneat will benefit from Keith's broad technology expertise and his considerable experience in product strategy and technical leadership as we continue to grow our operations globally", said Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx software platform ("Kneat Gx"). Multiple business processes can be configured on Kneat Gx from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat Gx allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects, and processes world-wide. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information, includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information in this press release does not include a full assessment or reflection of the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic occurring since the first quarter of 2020 and the ongoing and developing resulting indirect global and regional economic impacts. This has resulted in significant economic uncertainty and even though the company has to date experienced no significant impact to its operations, any potential impact on our future is difficult to understand or measure at this time. Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investors' own risk.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Hugh Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, kneat.com, inc., 2001-1969 Upper Water Street, Halifax, NS, B3J 3R7, T: +353 61 203826, E: [email protected]

SOURCE kneat.com, inc.

Related Links

https://www.kneat.com/

