Kneat Announces New Nominee for Election to Board of Directors

LIMERICK, Ireland, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSX-V: KSI) ("Kneat or the company") is pleased to announce the nomination of accomplished executive, Mrs. Nutan Behki, to stand for election to the company's board of directors at its 2021 annual general meeting, scheduled for May 20, 2021.

For over 25 years, Mrs. Behki has managed global software development organizations in companies ranging from small start-ups to large multinational corporations. She is experienced in managing the development of cloud native products at scale, using modern quality processes, and Agile development methods.

In her current position, Mrs. Behki is responsible for Core Software development at Nokia and leads a group of 2500 engineers on 30 products with annual revenues of €600 million. Her recent accomplishments include developing and delivering the products for Nokia's first 5G rollouts in Asia, Europe and North America. Mrs. Behki has deep experience leading large global teams and working with partners, having previously directed a team of 2400 employees and 60 partners to deliver 500+ software implementation projects internationally.

Consistently being recognized for high performance, Mrs. Behki was selected for Nokia's High Potential Executive Development plan and, in her previous role at Alcatel-Lucent, was selected for the Corporate High Potential Program and the Top 10 Women program. Mrs. Behki holds a Bachelor's degree in Systems Engineering from the University of Waterloo, and a Master's degree in Engineering from Queen's University.

"The Board of Directors and I look forward to welcoming Nutan to the team. Her experience in product strategy, SaaS development, and technical leadership will complement our already strong team and vision", said Mr. Ian Ainsworth, Chair of the Board. "Having cultivated leadership experience in both start-up and large corporations, Nutan's perspective will help to guide the Company through continued growth."

Mrs. Behki is being nominated at the 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders along with the existing 6 directors, who will stand for re-election. If all nominees are elected, the board would expand to 7 directors, 5 of whom would be independent.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business processes can be configured on Kneat Gx from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management.

Kneat Gx allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects, and processes world-wide.

Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information, includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information in this press release does not include a full assessment or reflection of the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic occurring since the first quarter of 2020 and the ongoing and developing resulting indirect global and regional economic impacts. This has resulted in significant economic uncertainty and even though the company has to date experienced no significant impact to its operations, any potential impact on our future is difficult to understand or measure at this time.

Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investors' own risk.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE kneat.com, inc.

For further information: Hugh Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, kneat.com, inc., Kneat Solutions, Unit 7 Castletroy Business Park, Castletroy, Limerick, V94 KW28, Ireland T: +353 61 203826, E: [email protected]

