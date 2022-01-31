Kneat Announces Changes to Board of Directors

LIMERICK, IRELAND, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) ("Kneat or the Company") a leader in digitizing and automating validation processes, announced today that Paul Breen has stepped down as a director of the Company and Carol Leaman, CEO of Axonify, has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Resignation of Paul Breen from the Board

Mr. Breen joined the Board in 2007 and served as its Chairman until 2016. Mr. Breen also served as Chair of the Nominating and Compensation Committee.

Kneat's Chairman, Ian Ainsworth MBA, said, "As an early supporter of the Company, Paul contributed to Kneat's success and thus to improving quality processes in life sciences. His advice and support over the years, based on his extensive management experience in life sciences, is much appreciated."

Paul Breen commented, "Being on Kneat's Board has been an incredible opportunity and I am proud to have played a role in the Company's development. I have every confidence in the Company's leadership and look forward to watching Kneat's continued success."

Appointment of Carol Leaman to the Board

Ian Ainsworth MBA, Kneat's Chairman, commented on the appointment, "Carol joins Kneat's Board with a strong background in building fast growth enterprise SAAS companies. We are pleased to welcome her to Kneat and look forward to her perspective and invaluable experience in scaling innovative technology platforms."

Carol Leaman is the CEO of Axonify, a SaaS based training and communications platform for the frontline used in over 150 countries. Over the past 20 years, Carol has built a track record of successfully leading technology companies. Prior to Axonify, Carol was the CEO of PostRack Inc., a social engagement analytics platform that she sold to Google. She was also the CEO at a number of other technology firms, including RSS Solutions and Fakespace Systems. Carol is a celebrated entrepreneur and award-winning thought leader whose articles appear in leading learning, business and technology publications. Carol sits on the Boards of several Canadian high-tech organizations. Carol holds a BA, a Masters of Accounting (MAcc) and a Fellow of Chartered Professional Accountants (FCPA) designation.

"I am thrilled to join Kneat's Board as the Company diversifies and grows their customer base. I look forward to contributing my expertise to Kneat as they continue to deploy their industry-leading validation platform," commented Carol Leaman.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions, and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information, includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking information in this press release does not include a full assessment or reflection of the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic occurring since the first quarter of 2020 and the ongoing and developing resulting indirect global and regional economic impacts. This has resulted in significant economic uncertainty and even though the Company has to date experienced no significant impact to its operations, any potential impact on our future is difficult to understand or measure at this time. Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investors' own risk.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE kneat.com, inc.

For further information: Hugh Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, +353 61 203826, [email protected]; James Bowen, Kneat Investor Relations, + 1 416-519-9442, [email protected]