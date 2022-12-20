Kneat Adds IR Veteran to Lead Investor Engagement

LIMERICK, Ireland, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTC: KSIOF) ("Kneat" or "the Company"), a leader in digitizing and automating validation processes, is pleased to announce it has appointed Katie Keita to lead its investor relations program. Katie will report to Kneat's CFO Hugh Kavanagh, who previously led the effort.

With a 20+ year career in investor relations that began as a consultant for micro and small-cap companies and grew to encompass global tech leaders, Katie has introduced hundreds of investors to quality companies with solid growth trajectories and facilitated strong, long-term and mutually beneficial connections between the two along the way.

"As Kneat continues to broaden our customer base across the life sciences industry and expand our footprint within those customers, now is an excellent time to focus on expanding our investor community along with it," said Hugh Kavanagh, CFO of Kneat. "Katie has built trusted relationships with some of the best minds in the investment community by prioritizing transparency, utility and timeliness, which makes her a great fit for Kneat. As more companies throughout the life sciences supply chain continue to discover and deploy our best-of-breed software to deliver real business value, we are keen to step up engagement with investors so more can participate in our growth journey."

Prior to establishing Shopify's investor relations program in 2015, which she led for seven years, Katie spent nine years growing the investor base for EMC, now Dell EMC. Katie holds a bachelor's degree in Creative Writing from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio and an MBA from the Richard T. Farmer School of Business at Miami University.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next-generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions, and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties.

The forward-looking information in this press release does not include a full assessment or reflection of the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic occurring since the first quarter of 2020 and the ongoing and developing resulting indirect global and regional economic impacts. This has resulted in significant economic uncertainty and even though the Company has to date experienced no significant impact to its operations, any potential impact on our future is difficult to understand or measure at this time.

Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investors' own risk.

