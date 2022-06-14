Kneat Adds Accomplished Global Sales Leader to its Executive Team

LIMERICK, Ireland, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) ("Kneat" or "the Company"), a leader in digitizing and automating validation processes, is pleased to announce it has appointed veteran sales leader, Mr. Jacob Hahn Michelsen, as its Senior Vice President of Global Sales.

An experienced and accomplished business leader, Jacob has held various executive roles in information technology and life sciences, with positions spanning sales, operations, and general management.

Jacob joins Kneat from the global IT service provider NNIT. There, Jacob held the roles of Senior Vice President - Public and Private, Senior Vice President - Client Management and Global Sales, and Vice President - Life Sciences division. In these roles, Jacob demonstrated his strength in international sales leadership, strategy, and execution. Prior to joining NNIT, Jacob also served as VP of Operations and Managing Director for Thermo Fisher Denmark.

"Jacob's experience leading global sales organizations, and his passion for driving digital transformation, will be invaluable to Kneat as we accelerate our go-to-market efforts globally," said Eddie Ryan, CEO of Kneat. "We're pleased to welcome Jacob to Kneat's executive management team."

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions, and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com

For further information: Hugh Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer, P: +353 61 203826, E: [email protected]; James Bowen, Kneat Investor Relations, P: + 1 416-519-9442, E: [email protected]