Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. and the Okinawa Research Center for Longevity Science, Leading Experts on the Okinawa "Blue Zone", Announce a Plan to Study Tissue Levels of the Human Klotho Gene and Protein in the World's Longest-Lived Population

NEW YORK, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Klotho Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO), a US-based biogenetics company developing cell and gene- based treatments to address neurological conditions, including ALS, Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Parkinson's Disease (PD), has announced that it is partnering with Drs. Makoto Suzuki, Craig and Bradley Willcox, Richard Allsopp, and Michio Shimabukuro of the Okinawa Research Center for Longevity Science (ORCLS), as part of its research program on Okinawa, Japan, where a comparatively high number people live extremely long and healthy lives, many reaching 100 years and more.

Okinawa is the original Blue Zone, validated by nearly five decades of groundbreaking research by ORCLS, which led to the discovery of other "longevity hotspots" - areas of the world with high concentrations of where people live to exceptional ages, extending not only their lifespans but their healthspans. KLTO has preliminary data from ORCLS suggesting the human alpha-Klotho gene and its secreted alpha-Klotho protein isoform (s-KL) may contribute to healthy longevity and lifespan. As we grow old, α-Klotho blood and tissue levels decrease. The decrease in tissue levels precedes the onset of multiple pathologies and diseases of human organ systems. Importantly, replenishing the s-KL levels using gene therapy may help protect against neurodegenerative disorders, muscle loss, bone loss and heart, liver and kidney disfunction associated with aging.

Commenting on this significant opportunity, Dr. Joseph Sinkule, the CEO of KLTO, noted that "animal studies using the Klotho gene in degenerative neurological conditions produced extremely interesting results. KLTO and ORCLS scientists believe the maintenance of optimum blood levels of the Klotho protein in later life correlates with longevity, whereas lower blood levels are associated with premature aging and a propensity to develop certain neurological disorders. While results in animal studies do not always translate into success in human clinical studies, we were very encouraged by the exceptional results, and believe that our patent protected secreted s-KL protein isoform of the Klotho gene holds real promise for the development of effective treatments for neurological disorders, as well as other age-related disorders such as sarcopenia, osteoporosis, diabetes and various renal and cardiovascular disorders. We are confident that our work with the highly experienced team of medical researchers and other well-known scientists at the ORCLS will provide groundbreaking evidence that the Klotho protein levels in humans are one of several highly critical factors for sustaining human health span, including avoidance of neurological and other age-related disorders."

Dr. Bradley Willcox, MD, MSc, FGSA, FRSM, a leading member of the Okinawa Research Center for Longevity Science, stated that "for the last 50 years, our ORCLS Team, led by Dr. Makoto Suzuki, has been producing groundbreaking research on human aging and longevity. ORCLS scientists created the world's largest, ongoing study of centenarians in the world, discovered the first human longevity genes (Lancet, 1987), and were the first to validate and translate longevity gene findings in mice and other model organisms to humans (PNAS 2008), among other notable discoveries in aging. We have collected and banked biological samples and clinical data, including blood and tissue samples over many years. A selection of these centenarian blood samples will be analyzed in the first phase of our research partnership with KLTO, where we will assess blood levels of the Klotho protein to establish the role of the Klotho protein in promoting longevity and reducing the risks of neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS, AD and PD, as well as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders."

The Klotho gene was named after the mythologic Greek goddess, Clotho, who was said to "spin the thread of life." The Blue Zones are located in Okinawa, Japan; Ikaria, Greece; the Ogliastra Region of Sardinia; the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica; and Loma Linda, USA.

About Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO), is a biogenetics company focused on the development of innovative, disease-modifying cell and gene therapies using a protein derived from a patented form of the "anti-aging" human Klotho gene (s-KL), and it's novel delivery systems to transform and improve the treatment of neurodegenerative and age-related disorders such as ALS, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease. The company's current portfolio consists of its proprietary cell and gene therapy programs using DNA and RNA as therapeutics and genomics-based diagnostic assays. The company is managed by a team of individuals and advisors who are highly experienced in biopharmaceutical product development and commercialization.

