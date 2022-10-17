KLIMAT X DEVELOPMENTS INC. ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND MANAGEMENT AND THE GRANT OF STOCK OPTIONS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: KLX) is very pleased to announce the appointment of Abayomi Akinjide to the Board. Mr. Akinjide is a Partner and Co-Leader of the Global Energy and Climate Group in the London office of the law firm Fasken. His practice is global and he is recognised as an expert on Africa, a continent where Klimat X is actively developing a pipeline of carbon credit projects. Mr. Akinjide is dual qualified in England and Wales and Nigeria. In addition to his global practice, he is an expert in Nigerian corporate and oil and gas law and has published various legal materials in Nigeria and has spoken at seminars on matters relating to the Nigerian legal system.

He has substantial experience in complex cross-border mergers and acquisitions, financings, private equity transactions, drafting commercial agreements, advising on joint ventures and many other legal issues. He has a strong understanding of financial markets and is a skilled negotiator, dealing with both transaction counterparties and regulators. He has advised a number of clients, including banks, brokers, private equity sponsors and corporates.

"Our strategy of investing in nature-based solutions around the world recognizes there is huge potential for reforestation and avoided deforestation on the African continent. Abayomi is recognized as a global expert on resource sector transactions and his experience in Africa and with the energy sector will be invaluable to the company. We are privileged and honoured to welcome him to the board" - Dr. James Tansey, Chief Executive Officer

The Corporation also announces that Chris Colborne resigned from the board of directors of the Corporation (the "Board"), effective as of the date of this press release. The Corporation and Mr. Colborne have also mutually decided to terminate Mr. Colborne's employment relationship with the Corporation, effective as of the date of this press release. Previously, Mr. Colborne held the position of Chief Financial Officer with the Corporation.

The Corporation is pleased to announce it has secured the services of Matt Roma as CFO and Corporate Secretary. Matthew Roma is a Charter Professional Accountant (CPA) and the CEO of RW Global Consulting Corp., a private company providing corporate finance, accounting and capital advisory services to private and public companies. In this role, Mr. Roma serves as a director and/or officer to a number of venture public companies in the natural resource and technology sectors. Mr. Roma articled at Deloitte LLP, where he specialized in assurance and advisory services for publicly listed companies based both in Canada and the United States.

The Corporation and Mr. Colborne have also mutually decided to maintain Mr. Colborne's involvement through a consulting relationship with the Corporation, effective as of the date of this press release, to aid the Corporation in transition.

The Corporation would like to thank Mr. Colborne for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Grant of Stock Options

On 14th October 2022, Klimat X granted an aggregate of 1,550,000 incentive stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Corporation ("Common Shares") to certain directors pursuant to the Corporation's equity incentive plan. The Options are exercisable as a price of $0.20 per Common Share and have an expiry date of five years from the date of grant, being 14th October, 2022.

About Klimat X

Klimat X carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets. In contrast to streaming and royalty companies, Klimat X works upstream as a direct owner and operator of projects, addressing a key supply constraint the current market and the rapidly growing demand for carbon credits in global voluntary and regulated markets. The Corporation intends to achieve this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. Klimat X will draw on the experience of a senior executive team and Board that provide access into key target jurisdictions through relationships in the mining and natural resources sectors, combined with decades of experience in carbon markets. Klimat X plans to deploy capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment and production sharing agreements) with large land owners and governments in various suitable jurisdictions around the world.

