Klimat X Announces Completion of Successful Sierra Leone Customer Site Visit

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the recent completion of a successful and productive site visit to the Company's rewilding and restoration project in Sierra Leone by the Fortune 100 customer announced earlier in 2023. The company provides the following update:

The Company has planted almost 1500 ha of native species on degraded land in Sierra Leone .

. The Customer has secured the rights to credits from the first 5,000 ha of planting.

The Customer requested an extensive site visit to Sierra Leone to view the work completed to date, including site tours and active engagement with the communities and landowners within the planting areas, meetings with regional Chiefs, councils and other community stakeholders, and meetings with the national government and carbon partners in the country.

The visiting team spent extensive time with the project developer's management team and staff discussing their capacity, capabilities, and to better understand challenges, plans and strategies moving forward.

The visiting team and Company discussed the approach to planting, payments provided to smallholders, and contracts signed under Free Prior and Informed Consent.

A particular area of interest for the visiting team were operations around the nursery and gaining an understanding of how species selection may impact biodiversity.

An Advisory Committee of qualified scientific experts has been established to provide further input and oversight.

Klimat X CEO, James Tansey commented 'The extensive nature of the site visit by our customer demonstrates the level of scrutiny that is now expected of carbon credit developers. Our approach is to commit to fair and transparent project investments across the region and our technology development team is building a new Carbon Done Right system to support his goal. Our view is that this project is a model for the restoration of native forest across Africa, providing long term sustainable income to smallholders from degraded land.'

The company has developed a large-scale rewilding reforestation project in Sierra Leone, for an initial area of 5,000 ha, which can be extended by a further 20,000 ha. The initial project area of 5,000 ha will produce up to 1.9m tonnes of validated and verified Verra carbon credits over 30 years. The total pre-purchase amount will be repaid through the delivery of validated and verified carbon credits to the pre-purchaser.

The Company has surveyed and verified almost 20,000 ha of land for restoration through a comprehensive Participatory Mapping process. An NGO, Namati, is acting on behalf of the landowners and preparing land lease agreements through a collaborative Free and Prior Informed Consent process.

About Klimat X

Klimat X is an owner and operator of nature-based carbon assets that serves the growing demand for carbon credits from companies seeking to meet their Net Zero goals. The Company achieves this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. The Company's dedication to environmental stewardship and its robust pipeline of carbon credit projects makes it a trusted partner to the largest buyers of carbon credits in the world, in the fight against climate change. Klimat X deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with government engagement in various suitable jurisdictions around the world including Sierra Leone, Yucatan, Guyana and Suriname.

