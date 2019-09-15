KleanLoop A Decentralized Blockchain DApp For Creating Transparency In Tyre And Plastic Recycling

The KleanLoop is a mobile DApp (decentralized application) interface which is powered by Klean's propriety Artificial Intelligence system known as "Arnold", who enables all users of the platform to gain access, participate and monetize value in the tokenized waste economy with "KleanCoin", the KleanLoop's utility token. This waste exchange platform will allow consumers, enterprises, entrepreneurs and governments to achieve a rapid shift towards a trusted, sustainable world economy through incentivization. The KleanLoop provides a transparent and secure marketplace that enables instant peer-to-peer solutions, incentivizing user's actions that will drive better decisions about the management of waste, the recovery of resources and the production and consumption of energy.

The KleanLoop is a network ecosystem of agents which participate in the creation, transporting, recycling, repurposing, conversion and reuse of waste. The KleanLoop is a immutable, enterprise grade platform using Hyperledger Fabric that connects all 3rd party systems guaranteeing provenance and transparency for automation across the entire waste and recycling industry. It is a platform that is built over a blockchain framework, helping stakeholders dispense information on a decentralized and distributed digital ledger that is available to all waste producers, recyclers, and most importantly regulators.

Klean's EPR (Environmental Producer Responsibility) + DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) system will provide security, functionality and efficiency in a streamlined fashion that will revolutionize how data is collected and shared across multiple industries.

"With an increasingly regulated industry, data is the only way we can solve the global waste crisis. The industry needs true and accurate data that we can rely on. It's critically important that industry becomes more compliant and sustainable, and the KleanLoop is the system we need that provides transparency throughout the entire supply chain. We are confident that this innovation is the solution that can and will achieve that." said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc.

The waste and recycling industries are complex. The KleanLoop automates the data flow and transactions between different parties, utilizing smart contracts verifying the authenticity of the data. By doing this the KleanLoop provides clear operational cost savings not just between all parties that use the KleanLoop DApp but for the environment as a whole.

Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO, further commented, "As a first step Klean is integrating the KleanLoop solution to address the global scrap tyre problem. Scrap tires offer a massive opportunity to create a shining example of what a circular economy can look like using a specific and problematic waste stream that is highly abundant, self-sorting and is in desperate need of a more open and transparent recycling solution. Scrap tires are the perfect poster child, because if scrap tires were being managed properly there would not be billions of them littering our planet annually. Additionally, Klean will also be fully integrating the KleanLoop technology with our plastic recycling solutions to tackle the world's waste plastic crisis that is destroying our ocean habitats. The solution to the global scrap tire and waste plastic problems of today requires us to re-think the issues at hand and the technologies available."

Klean will leverage its wealth of industry data and experience as it sees a massive opportunity in implementing cutting edge and proven technological applications that complement Klean's established business. The KleanLoop is utilizing existing components of Artificial Intelligence, facial recognition, machine learning and neural networks and deploying it for use in the waste management industry. These technologies will analyze massive volumes of key industry data sets, provide market insights that will strengthen the functionality of the ecosystem and efficiency of the DApp.

Distributed ledger technology and digital tokens are rewiring global commerce. Klean Industries is a trusted brand and a company that is ready to lead this technological deployment of reshaping the waste and recycling industry to foster the rapid advancement of sustainable development.

The KleanLoop will ensure that All Waste Has Value --- watch our KleanLoop playlist on YouTube: https://tinyurl.com/y2vqkawc

About Klean

Klean Industries comprises an international team of award-winning experts with decades of experience in the design, manufacturing and deployment of alternative energy solutions, including clean power production, waste management, recycling, and resource recovery. Klean specializes in building projects that use thermal processing technologies such as gasification, pyrolysis and carbonization, which convert scrap tires, waste plastics and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable green commodities and new cleantech jobs.

For more information about Klean, please visit www.kleanindustries.com or follow us on:

LinkedIn ~ http://www.linkedin.com/companies/kleanindustries

YouTube ~ https://www.youtube.com/KleanIndustries

Facebook ~ www.facebook.com/KleanIndustries

Instagram ~ @kleanindustries

Twitter ~ @KleanIndustries

SOURCE Klean Industries

For further information: CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS: Klean Industries Inc., Suite 2500 - 700 W. Georgia St,Vancouver, BC, Canada, V7Y1B3, (T) +1.604.637.9609, (T) +1.866.302.5928, (F) +1.604.637.9609, (E) sales(@)kleanindustries.com, Contact: Marc Smith

Related Links

www.kleanindustries.com

