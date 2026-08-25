KLDiscovery Announces General Availability of Nebula AI Case Explorer™, Enabling Legal Teams to Understand Their Data Faster and Reduce Downstream Review Volumes and Costs

The new Nebula AI Case Explorer gives attorneys, in-house teams, and eDiscovery professionals the ability to build context and strategy early, refine analysis as they learn more about the case, and use Agentic Chat to answer questions with sourced and reviewable AI responses.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- KLDiscovery, a leading global provider of eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions, today announced the general availability of Nebula AI Case Explorer™ a new solution enabling attorneys, in-house teams, and eDiscovery professionals to get a clearer, earlier understanding of their data from the start of a matter through every new fact that reshapes it.

Nebula AI Case Explorer

Developed through client conversations, product demonstrations, and significant time working with pilot clients on real matters with real data, Nebula AI Case Explorer combines iterative case intelligence and transparent AI reasoning with Agentic Chat. It equips teams with AI-driven insights to tackle their most important work, from complex investigations and commercial litigation to Second Requests and custodian interview prep.

Nebula AI Case Explorer enables legal teams to:

Gain insights by understanding key people, events, and documents with relevance scores the moment setup is complete. Teams can start right away and prioritize where to look first.





Get questions answered fast and perform deep agentic analysis grounded in the matter by asking Agentic Chat plain language questions.





Stay in control and trust the results due to the ability to evaluate the AI's relevancy decision on any document. Nebula AI Case Explorer tracks how often the team agrees with the AI's recommendation, and that signal helps refine the case summary before the next iteration. This ensures the AI's read on the case gets sharper with every cycle and a lawyer stays in the loop throughout.





Simplify set up with the intuitive onboarding wizard, which analyzes existing case knowledge to create themes and AI prompts.





Reduce document volumes to promote to review to better manage review costs.





Refine the case analysis as teams learn more, from third-party production data and new custodians to deposition testimony, so insights stay current without additional manual work.





Work the way you want. Nebula AI Case Explorer analyzes documents already in Nebula while providing the option to continue in Nebula for review or promoting to review in Relativity Server or RelativityOne.





Get expert support from KLDiscovery's eDiscovery services team when needed and a direct client-to-product feedback model that helps shape future innovation.

"For decades, our clients have trusted KLDiscovery with their most sensitive matters, trust we've earned through a relentless focus on exemplary client experiences, delivered through trusted services. And from there, we've extended it into mission critical software, and AI is another chapter on this journey," said Lou Paglia, Chief Executive Officer of KLDiscovery. "Our clients want solutions that scale with the needs of their business and are transparent, trustworthy, and defensible. Nebula AI Case Explorer reflects our continued commitment, and it's just the beginning of how we intend to lead the industry forward."

Built with legal practitioners for their workflows

With an intuitive and visual user experience, Nebula AI Case Explorer simplifies understanding of the key people, themes, events, and timelines in a matter and enables teams to ask plain language questions about the document corpus. Every answer is supported by transparent and traceable reasoning, giving legal teams the ability to validate outputs, maintain control over legal judgment, and trust the results. And Nebula AI Case Explorer is designed for the reality that matters evolve quickly. Teams can refine their understanding of the matter as new facts emerge, whether through deposition transcripts, new custodians, third-party production data, or regulatory inquires, by rerunning the analysis and carrying context forward without starting over.

"The best legal technology is built alongside the people who rely on it every day," said Julian Merschen, Chief Product Officer of KLDiscovery. "Over the course of development, we had deep conversations with key clients to understand their most urgent challenges, getting accurate insights on their matter faster, reducing downstream data volumes, and controlling review costs, to build the most impactful solution. Then we validated through nearly 100 touchpoints with a variety of different attorneys, in-house teams, industry leaders, and eDiscovery practitioners. What they consistently asked for was a solution that was powerful, easy to use, transparent, and trustworthy. We built Nebula AI Case Explorer around those principles. Legal teams now have the ability to move faster while maintaining visibility into how answers are generated and the flexibility to operate within the workflows that they already know."

Availability and learning more

Nebula AI Case Explorer is now generally available to KLDiscovery clients in the U.S. and will be available in Europe later this year. KLDiscovery will showcase Nebula AI Case Explorer during ILTACON, Aug. 23–27 in Nashville, where attendees can see live demonstrations and speak directly with Nebula product and design leaders.

If you would like to learn more about KLDiscovery and Nebula AI Case Explorer, request a meeting with a member of our team.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery is a global leader in eDiscovery, compliance, and data management solutions, empowering law firms, corporations, and government agencies to tackle their most complex legal and regulatory challenges. With 26 strategic locations across 17 countries and over three decades of expertise, we combine advanced technology, AI-driven automation, and deep forensic capabilities to transform digital evidence into actionable intelligence.

KLDiscovery's award-winning solutions support regulatory investigations, cross-border litigation, and cyber incident response--delivering advisory consulting services, driving strategic advantages, reducing costs, and ensuring defensible outcomes. Through its global data management business, KLDiscovery provides world-class data recovery, disaster recovery, ransomware recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction, and tape management. Backed by our 24/7 premier support, KLDiscovery is the trusted partner for organizations worldwide.

For more information, visit KLDiscovery.com.

SOURCE KLDiscovery Inc.

Media Contact: Brandon Steiger, +1 (888) 811-3789, [email protected]