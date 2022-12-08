Klarna partners with APP Group to make shopping for premium outerwear more flexible and accessible

Shoppers across Canada and the United States can now pay with Klarna's suite of

payment options online at Mackage and Soia & Kyo

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Klarna , the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, today announced its partnership across Canada and the United States with Montreal-based APP Group , the parent company of brands Mackage and Soia & Kyo. Through the partnership, consumers shopping online can now shop and pay for the quality outerwear they love with Klarna's suite of fair, flexible payment options including its popular interest-free Pay in 4 service, as well as its Pay Now option that enables consumers to pay immediately and in full.

"At APP Group, we're focused on providing a premium, seamless shopping experience," said Michelle Donnelly, CMO, APP Group. "Our partnership with Klarna ensures that the frictionless shopping experience we're known for truly extends all the way to checkout. Together, we're giving our clients the freedom to choose how and when they want to pay."

The luxury goods market within the US and Canada has risen to new heights, and is expected to grow annually by 3.26% and 4.37% respectively. APP Group has distinguished itself as a leader in the high-end outerwear category, with brands Mackage and Soia & Kyo providing sought after, high-quality goods. Mackage specializes in creating luxury outerwear with elevated aesthetics, materials and workmanship, while Soia & Kyo provides aspirational options for all styles and budgets. To further its rapid growth, APP Group is addressing rising consumer demand for smarter payment options through Klarna's flexible payment services.

"Demand for alternatives to high-cost credit in the luxury space is growing fast with 4 out of 5 luxury shoppers looking for flexible payment options like Klarna at checkout, according to our 2022 US Luxury Report," said Kristina Elkhazin, Head of North America, Klarna. "We're excited to welcome APP Group brands Mackage and Soia & Kyo to our growing network of over 450,000 global retail partners worldwide who are giving consumers the smart, interest-free payment alternatives they are looking for."

Klarna's flexible payment options and shopping app provide over 150 million consumers worldwide with greater flexibility and control, while creating a smoother way to shop and pay. APP Group is the latest merchant to join Klarna's growing merchant network of over 450,000 retailers globally, including luxury retailers Yoox Net-a-Porter Group , Burberry, Charlotte Tilbury, Farfetch, Fwrd, PLATFORM and more.

About Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 6,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. For more information, visit Klarna.com

About APP Group

Established in 1990, APP Group is the Montreal-based parent company of Mackage and Soia & Kup brands. As leaders within the luxury and accessible luxury space, APP Group encompasses designers and retailers of high-quality outerwear, handbags, and accessories, sold to high-end retailers in over 30 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.mackage.ca and www.soiakyo.ca .

SOURCE Klarna

For further information: Klarna: Adaline Colton, [email protected], (614) 429-9125