KLA LABORATORIES, INC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF KLA TECH CANADA AND CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF ITS FIRST INTERNATIONAL OFFICE NEAR TORONTO

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Dearborn, Michigan-based KLA Laboratories, Inc., a 97-year-old family-owned firm specializing in IT, AV, and wireless integration solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its newest office in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

KLA Tech Canada Grand Opening (CNW Group/KLA Tech Canada)

"KLA is thrilled to announce the opening of its KLA Tech Canada office, marking an expansion of its Canadian footprint," said Matt O'Bryan, President and CEO of KLA Laboratories. "As our customer base continues to grow, establishing a local presence in Ontario is a natural next step. It allows us to better support our clients across North America while building on the success of our existing offices in the U.S."

KLA Laboratories is an industry leader in the design, installation, commissioning, and operation of advanced network systems. The company has unique expertise working in stadiums, arenas, entertainment centers, manufacturing facilities, campuses, airports, and other large properties. With offices in Dearborn, Las Vegas, Irvine, and now Mississauga, KLA is committed to delivering long-term value to its clients across North America and globally.

Following a successful grand opening that welcomed clients, partners, and industry leaders, KLA will continue to deliver its full suite of services to the Canadian market while supporting its key clients with the same high level of service and technical expertise.

About KLA Laboratories, Inc.

Established in 1929, KLA Laboratories is a projects and services company integrating advanced technology solutions for Wireless Networks, DAS, IT Networks, AV Technologies, Network Cabling, and Audio Visual Productions. From concept to completion, KLA Laboratories prides itself on detailed design, consulting, project management, and on-time completion for any size project, anywhere. For more information, visit www.klalabs.com.

SOURCE KLA Tech Canada

Release Contact: Kelly Chimento, (313) 846-3800, [email protected]