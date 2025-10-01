Kiwibank Accelerates Core Transformation with Zafin's Centralized Product Catalog

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Zafin, the strategic platform partner that banks trust to accelerate innovation and deliver transformative customer value, today announced that New Zealand's largest owned bank Kiwibank has successfully deployed Zafin's centralized Product Catalog. This milestone implementation, featuring their retail and business banking products, marks a significant step forward in Kiwibank's ongoing banking transformation program.

Kiwibank is building to a single source for all product-related information spanning hierarchy, features, attributes, and business rules. This centralized platform simplifies the configuration and management of products across the enterprise, boosting operational efficiency, accelerating time-to-market, and improving product lifecycle control.

Covering a broad spectrum of offerings from transactional accounts and savings to loans, payment services, and investment products, the solution ensures scalability across Kiwibank's portfolio, giving our business product teams the ability to make changes to products quickly to maintain a competitive advantage and puts the bank in a position to address evolving customer needs.

Elliot Smith, Kiwibank's Chief Customer Officer – Business says: "As a challenger bank, Kiwibank is proud to be growing faster than our competitors while staying true to our Purpose. This is underpinned by our continued investment to build the Kiwibank of the future, which is more adaptable and customer focused. The new platform will help us to drive competitive advantage and innovation and provide solutions to deliver better outcomes for all New Zealanders."

This deployment represents the first step in Kiwibank's broader journey with the Zafin SaaS platform and its associated capabilities, laying the groundwork to drive accelerated innovation and deeper customer value.

"Kiwibank's successful deployment of our platform will help the bank deliver greater value to more customers , " said Simon Kalechstein, Chief Customer Officer at Zafin. "We're proud to support Kiwibank as their team continues to modernize their product infrastructure and build a strong foundation for ongoing digital innovation."

This deployment reinforces Zafin's commitment to empower financial institutions to decouple product and pricing from existing cores to accelerate transformation, unlock enterprise-wide value, and strengthen operational control and regulatory compliance.

Discover how Zafin's Product Catalog helps leading banks worldwide transform core modernization initiatives for agility, innovation, and growth.

About Kiwibank

Kiwibank is a Purpose-led organisation that has modern, Kiwi values at heart and keeps Kiwi money where it belongs – right here in New Zealand. As a Kiwi bank, with more than a million customers, our trusted experts are focused on supporting Kiwi with their home ownership aspirations and backing local business ambitions, so together we can thrive here in Aotearoa and on the world stage. Kiwibank is the #1 bank in Kantar's 2024 Corporate Reputation Index and the only bank in the top 15. To find out more about Kiwibank visit www.kiwibank.co.nz.

About Zafin

Zafin is the strategic platform partner that banks trust to accelerate innovation, unlock sustainable growth, and deliver personalized customer value without disrupting core systems. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, and serving banks across North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, Zafin helps financial institutions modernize intelligently by decoupling product innovation from legacy infrastructure and orchestrating value across the banking lifecycle.

At the heart of Zafin is an AI-powered, modular platform purpose-built for banking. It enables banks to unify data, simplify product and pricing strategies, automate deal execution, and optimize customer relationships.

Zafin works with top-tier global institutions as well as regional and mid-market banks, delivering measurable outcomes including increased speed to market, reduced operational complexity, enhanced compliance, and stronger customer engagement.

To learn more, visit www.zafin.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, engage with our expert discussions on YouTube, or read our insights on the Zafin blog.

"Zafin" is a trademark of Zafin. Other product or service names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Zafin Labs Americas

For PR inquiries contact: [email protected]