Kiwetinohk provides wildfire safety and operations update

CALGARY, AB, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Kiwetinohk today announced it has commenced orderly startup procedures at both its Simonette and Placid fields after significant improvement in the wildfire situation in the Fox Creek area. Kiwetinohk's facilities are safely accessible, however the area remains on high alert despite significant rainfall and the ongoing efforts of firefighters.

Kiwetinohk expects production to ramp up over the next week as long as the fire situation continues to improve, access to third-party infrastructure remains open and support services are available.

The company continues to monitor the wildfire situation closely, protecting worker health and safety as the first priority. Additional safety and operational updates will be provided as significant changes occur.

About Kiwetinohk

We, at Kiwetinohk, are passionate about addressing climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk's mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, affordable energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable power, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects. We view climate change with a sense of urgency, and we want to make a difference. Kiwetinohk's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC.

Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk's website at www.kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For more information on Kiwetinohk, please contact:

Jakub Brogowski, Chief Financial Officer

IR email: [email protected]

IR phone: (587) 392-4395

