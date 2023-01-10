Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Pat Carlson, Chief Executive Officer, Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSX: KEC), and his team joined Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the Company's new listing to Toronto Stock Exchange.

Kiwetinohk's mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, affordable energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable power, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.

Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk's website at www.kiwetinohk.com.

