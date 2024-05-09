Kiwetinohk announces annual general and special meeting results
May 09, 2024, 19:18 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSX: KEC) held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 9, 2024. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the meeting and by proxy was 34,350,927, representing 78.67% of the Company's outstanding common shares.
At the meeting, shareholders considered the following resolutions:
1. Election of Directors: The nine director nominees were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
Against (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
Kevin Brown
|
34,136,573
|
99.43 %
|
197,063
|
0.57 %
|
Beth Reimer-Heck
|
34,195,408
|
99.60 %
|
138,228
|
0.40 %
|
Judith Athaide
|
34,134,528
|
99.42 %
|
199,108
|
0.58 %
|
Colin Bergman
|
34,209,328
|
99.64 %
|
124,308
|
0.36 %
|
Patrick Carlson
|
34,173,402
|
99.53 %
|
160,234
|
0.47 %
|
Leland Corbett
|
34,179,667
|
99.55 %
|
153,969
|
0.45 %
|
Kaush Rakhit
|
34,179,875
|
99.55 %
|
153,761
|
0.45 %
|
Steven Sinclair
|
34,205,020
|
99.63 %
|
128,616
|
0.37 %
|
John Whelen
|
34,207,228
|
99.63 %
|
126,408
|
0.37 %
2. Appointment of Auditors: The appointment of Deloitte LLP as Kiwetinohk's auditor for 2024 was approved. The votes by proxy were received as follows:
|
Votes For (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
Withheld (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
34,313,427
|
99.99 %
|
4,000
|
0.01 %
3. Approval of Unallocated Options Under the Company's Option Plan: The unallocated options under Kiwetinohk's option plan and the ability to continue granting options under the option plan until May 9, 2027, was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows and exclude votes attached to shares held by any "insider" of the Company, as that term is defined in the TSX Company Manual:
|
Votes For (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
Against (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
3,816,108
|
71.50 %
|
1,521,034
|
28.50 %
We, at Kiwetinohk, are passionate about addressing climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk's mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, affordable energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces liquids-rich natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable and natural gas-fired power generation projects with a vision of also incorporating carbon capture technology and hydrogen production, all as part of a broader, integrated portfolio of clean energy assets that will support energy transition in the markets that it serves. We view climate change with a sense of urgency, and we want to make a difference. Kiwetinohk's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC.
Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk's website at kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
For more information on Kiwetinohk, please contact:
Investor Relations
Investor Relations email: [email protected]
Investor Relations phone: (587) 392-4395
Pat Carlson, Chief Executive Officer
Jakub Brogowski, Chief Financial Officer
