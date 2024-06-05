Kiwa PVEL Debuts Milestone 10th Edition of PV Module Reliability Scorecard

The independent test lab names a record number of "Top Performer" manufacturers in the latest annual report.

NAPA, Calif., June 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today Kiwa PVEL, the independent lab for quality and reliability testing of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, announced the publication of its 10th annual PV Module Reliability Scorecard. The Scorecard provides the solar industry with a comprehensive resource of testing insights gained from Kiwa PVEL's flagship Product Qualification Program (PQP). The PQP is a suite of extended reliability and performance tests that analyze modules across a range of conditions, from temperature and humidity effects in thermal cycling and damp heat to evaluating the impacts of mechanical stress and hail. Published annually, the Scorecard aggregates the most important testing data from the PQP and is available as a free resource at scorecard.pvel.com.

Kiwa PVEL's 2024 Top Performer Mark

In the 10th edition, Kiwa PVEL names a record of 53 manufacturers and 388 model types as "Top Performers" in one or more of the tests, with eight manufacturers named as Top Performers all categories. Relevant updates to this year's Scorecard include:

A new Top Performer category for hail, highlighting modules that did not experience glass breakage with ≥40 mm hail,

A higher bar for LID+LETID and PAN Top Performers, with a raised threshold for Top Performer qualification as technologies have improved,

Better recognition of manufacturers who are Top Performers in multiple categories,

Key takeaways on the impacts of various cell technologies and module designs, and

The first deep dive into Kiwa PVEL's Incidence Angle Modifier (IAM) test results.

"Our 2024 Scorecard showcases strong results across a diverse group of solar module manufacturers, which reflects the excellence and growth we have observed in PV manufacturing in recent years," said Kevin Gibson, Managing Director of Kiwa PVEL. "For over a decade, we've tested assumptions about solar module reliability and performance while continuing to refine our methodology as the industry continues to innovate with new technologies and module designs. We're proud that we're still setting a high bar for manufacturers and providing downstream buyers with the crucial information they need to make educated procurement decisions."

The full list of Top Performers is available on the site as a searchable database, where results can be filtered by PQP test, manufacturer name, module type, cell technology, and more.

"With over 50,000 unique visitors to the 2023 edition, our Scorecard is the industry's go-to resources for module reliability insights. While we applaud the advances in manufacturing and the number of Top Performers listed, we remind buyers to remain vigilant," said Tristan Erion-Lorico, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL. "We encourage them to explore each page of the Scorecard to better understand the range of test results that we're seeing every day at Kiwa PVEL's labs."

To be eligible for the 2024 Scorecard, manufacturers must have completed the PQP sample production factory witness after October 1, 2022, and submitted at least two factory-witnessed PV module samples to all PQP reliability tests, as per Kiwa PVEL's BOM test requirements. Visit the Scorecard online at scorecard.pvel.com.

About Kiwa PVEL

Kiwa PVEL is the leading reliability and performance testing lab for downstream solar project developers, financiers, and asset owners around the world. As part of the larger Kiwa Group, Kiwa PVEL's integrated services for the solar supply chain offer technical solutions for mitigating risk, optimizing financing and improving solar and energy storage systems performance throughout the project lifecycle.

For over a decade, Kiwa PVEL's Product Qualification Program (PQP) has been globally recognized for replacing assumptions about PV module performance with quantifiable metrics. Related data and consulting services offered by Kiwa PVEL provide vital procurement intelligence to a network of downstream solar buyers. Visit kiwa.com/pvel and kiwa.com/solar to learn more.

