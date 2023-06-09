KITS Reports Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, today announced the voting results for the election of directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held yesterday.

A total of 27,465,770 common shares representing 87.56% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting.

The votes for the election of directors were as followed:

Nominee % of Shares Voted For % of Shares Withheld Roger Hardy 99.97 % 0.03 % Sabrina Liak 100.00 % 0.00 % Nick Bozikis 99.99 % 0.01 % Peter Lee 100.00 % 0.00 % Ted Goldthorpe 99.11 % 0.89 % Anne Kavanagh 99.97 % 0.03 %



Final voting results of all matters voted on at the meeting will be made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

